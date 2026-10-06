Suspect arrested after Form Four student found beheaded in Molo

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Kuresoi North over the killing of 18-year-old Molo Secondary School Form Four student Joy Wangui, whose body was found inside a house in Kiambaa area, Moto Location.

The suspect, identified as Walter Kipkoech, was arrested at a hideout in Lagwenda village after detectives from Molo, working with officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in Rift Valley, tracked him down.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Tuesday that Kipkoech had gone into hiding shortly after Wangui was killed, prompting detectives to launch a manhunt for him.

Wangui's body was discovered after her brother left their home briefly to buy something from a nearby shop. On returning, he found his sister lying in a pool of blood inside the kitchen.

The DCI said the student's head had been severed from her body when her brother made the discovery.

Detectives who arrived at the scene recovered several weapons near the body. An axe, a panga and two knives were found with bloodstains, adding to the evidence being examined as part of the murder investigation.

Wangui's severed head was later located in the corridor. Investigators also found a message allegedly written on the wall using blood which read: “I love you Joy but never cheat, am sorry.”

Preliminary findings by detectives indicate that Kipkoech was Wangui's boyfriend. Investigators are now looking into a possible dispute in the relationship as a motive for the killing.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was allegedly dressed in a blood-stained boxer, a white T-shirt with the deceased's name printed at the hem and black jeans that had visible dry blood stains.

Kipkoech was taken to Molo Police Station, where he is being processed as detectives prepare to present him in court.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Wangui's death and piece together what happened before and after the student was killed.

The DCI expressed condolences to Wangui's family, relatives and friends following the killing.

The agency said it remained “resolute in its pursuit of justice” and would leave no stone unturned in establishing the circumstances surrounding her death.