Molo Killing: Suspect held for 21 days as police probe student’s death

A man accused of killing an 18-year-old Form Four student in Molo has been detained for 21 days as police carry out further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

The suspect, who was arrested in Kuresoi North after allegedly fleeing the area, will remain at Molo Police Station until October 27, when he is expected to appear in court for plea-taking.

Police told Molo Resident Magistrate Christine Mugo on Tuesday that they needed more time to complete DNA tests on samples collected from the scene, conduct a post-mortem examination and subject the suspect to a mental health assessment.

The prosecution also opposed his release on bail or bond, citing concerns for his safety following anger among residents over the killing.

“We also pray that the suspect is not released on bail or bond, as his safety is currently at risk. Members of the public were baying for his blood over the offence he is alleged to have committed,” the prosecution told the court.

The suspect did not oppose the application, prompting the magistrate to order that he be held for 21 days.

The 23-year-old Walter Kipkoech was arrested on Monday evening at a hideout in Lagwenda village, Kuresoi North.

At the time of his arrest, police reportedly found him wearing Wangui’s school T-shirt, bearing her name.

Investigators are also examining the relationship between Kipkoech and Wangui. He was reportedly known to the family and is alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with the teenager.

Wangui’s body was discovered at her parents’ home in Moto village on Sunday afternoon after her brother returned from the family shop and found the front door locked.

Local elder Njenga Matendo said the brother entered through the back door and found the girl’s decapitated body lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

“It is alleged the suspect spent the night in the same house with Wangui. Her brother woke up early and went to open their family shop, and on returning, he found the front door locked,” Matendo said.

Police recovered an axe, machete and two knives from the scene. Wangui’s head was later found in a corridor leading to the washroom, where investigators said messages had been written on a wall using blood, including “Never Cheat”, “I am Sorry Joy” and “I love you”.

Investigators are yet to establish the motive, although the circumstances have raised suspicion that the killing may have followed a dispute.