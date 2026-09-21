DCI hunts cybercrime suspect Albert Komen after skipping court

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking the whereabouts of Albert Komen Kipkechem, alias Jonathan Kiptum Barmasai, who is wanted over alleged cybercrime offences.

In a statement issued on September 21, 2026, the DCI said Komen was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on March 5, 2026, on cybercrime-related charges.

"Komen was charged at the Milimani Law Courts on 3rd and 12th March 2026 with offences of Access with Intent to Commit a Further Offence, contrary to Section 15(1), and Computer Fraud, contrary to Section 26(1)(b) as read with Section 2(a) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018," DCI said.

The DCI said Komen is the main suspect in two incidents in which a payment service provider, a local bank and a SACCO lost more than Sh52 million in June 2025.

Investigations conducted by detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit, in collaboration with experts from the National Forensic Laboratory and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, allegedly linked Komen to the fraud.

The DCI said the suspect allegedly used remote access software to gain unauthorised access to the institutions’ systems and carry out transactions that bypassed normal payment procedures.

Detectives later arrested Komen in the Thome area of Nairobi and searched his home in Nakuru, where they recovered electronic gadgets, SIM cards, ATM cards registered under other people’s names, cash, a money-counting machine and allegedly fraudulent identity documents.

Among the items recovered was a Congolese passport bearing Komen’s photograph but registered under another name, Katempa Ngoy Alexisa, as well as a Congolese identity card bearing the same name.

Komen pleaded not guilty and was initially remanded at Capitol Hill Police Station as the court considered his bail terms.

He was later released on cash bail of Sh1.5 million and Sh500,000 shillings in separate matters.

However, the DCI says he failed to attend subsequent court proceedings, prompting the Milimani Law Courts to issue warrants of arrest against him.

The agency is now appealing to anyone with information on Komen’s whereabouts to report through the DCI toll-free hotline 0800 722 203, WhatsApp number 0709 570 000, or the nearest police station.

Information can also be shared through the national emergency numbers 999, 911 or 112.