DCI hunts cybercrime suspect Albert Komen after skipping court
In a statement issued on September 21, 2026, the DCI said Komen was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on March 5, 2026, on cybercrime-related charges.
In a statement issued on September 21, 2026, the DCI said Komen was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on March 5, 2026, on cybercrime-related charges.
Investigating officer Charles Mutua told Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi that police officers who responded to the scene found Mwathi with serious head injuries and brain matter scattered on the ground.
Police on Thursday had told Makau’s family that he had committed suicide while in custody at Kilungu Police Station in Makueni County. The account has since been rejected by his relatives, who have questioned how he sustained the injuries around his neck.
Amin said gunshots were then heard from the rear of the vehicle, where Mutiso was seated. The driver subsequently saw a man armed with a pistol firing towards the back of the car. Mutiso was shot three times in the attack.
Magistrate Nyabando also directed investigators to carry out the investigations without unnecessary delay, noting that the detention order had been issued solely to facilitate the completion of the inquiry.
The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.
Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, who led the postmortem at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), said the examination could not establish the cause of death because the body had badly decomposed.
Mohamed linked the debt issue to broader governance concerns, saying financial mismanagement has weakened service delivery and public trust
Investigators also provided details on the extent of destruction within the building, stating that “the first floor sustained extensive fire damage, while the ground floor remained largely intact. The affected upper floor consists of twelve cubicles accommodating a total of 135 double-decker beds
The regulator says the probe aims to protect consumers, noting that mattresses are essential goods used by millions of households across the country.