DCI cautions Kenyans over fake forex and crypto schemes

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned Kenyans against online fraud schemes disguised as lucrative forex, cryptocurrency, arbitrage and trading opportunities, saying flashy displays of wealth on social media can conceal criminal activity.

In a statement on Monday, the DCI said some individuals involved in such schemes portray a lifestyle of luxury cars, expensive drinks, cash, international trips and high-end entertainment while displaying what it described as questionable profits.

The agency said the online displays often feature “phantom profit” on trading dashboards and glowing digital wallets, creating an impression of easy wealth and encouraging others to join.

“Why not me, God?” the DCI said, describing the reaction such posts can provoke among people who follow the accounts.

It questioned the practice of publicly displaying apparent earnings, asking: “Like really, who does show off? Ata wewe Mondayly, hutangaza mshahara yako online?”

According to the DCI, the lifestyle associated with some of the accounts includes “premium cognac, BelAire Rosé showers, thick Shisha fog, cash stacks, luxury cars (mostly hired), nights out, international trips kwa profile” and expensive weekend outings.

The agency warned, however, that behind some of the displays are criminal schemes targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

It listed activities including trafficking, online scams, phishing links, fake dashboards, fake wallets, identity fraud, deepfakes and money laundering.

“They call it smart money or arbitrage, but behind some of that flex is social engineering, fake platforms na watu wanaoshwa,” the DCI said.

The agency warned that people drawn into such schemes could lose their money, while some participants could also face legal consequences.

“Many fall. Others drag people down with them,” it said.

The DCI described the apparent promise of quick wealth as “easy money, easy go”, warning of potentially lasting consequences for those involved.

It also urged Kenyans to remain alert when encountering online investment opportunities and questioned the authenticity of wealth displayed on social media.

“Yetu tu macho!” the agency said, urging members of the public to stay watchful.

The DCI concluded its warning with a reminder that investigations into such activities remain ongoing.

“Kenya is safe when you are safe,” it said. “DCI is watching.”