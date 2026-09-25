DPP secures extradition order for Kenyan fugitive wanted in US
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
In a statement issued on September 21, 2026, the DCI said Komen was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on March 5, 2026, on cybercrime-related charges.
The case dates back to October 11, 2013, when the suspect went on the run after failing to attend a sentencing hearing in California. He had been directed by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Madera, to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.
Omondi’s arrest came shortly after he launched a campaign seeking one million signatures in support of proposed constitutional changes aimed at reducing the cost of government and easing the tax burden on Kenyans
IPOA told the court that the officers had failed to comply with an earlier order requiring them to give their accounts, prompting the authority to seek another directive to compel them to appear and record their statements.
In a statement by DCI on Wednesday, the suspects, Martin Kariuki Maina and Johnson Gituma Mwangi were arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office in the Roysambu area following investigations into a complaint lodged by the retailer.
Kelvin Migwe Kimwatu had moved to court seeking to stop the removal and burial of his late wife’s remains, accusing her family and her former employer, KCB Bank Kenya Limited, of excluding him from the funeral arrangements.
The suspects — politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her daughter Angela Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi — appeared before Justice Kanyi Kimondo at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.
According to the EACC, Sh1.569 billion was fraudulently disbursed from the National Treasury Development Account to the programme and subsequently channelled to 23 private entities, 15 business names and eight companies.
The dispute traces back to May 29, 2026, when Justice Magare Dennis Kizito, sitting at the High Court in Kerugoya, issued temporary orders stopping the implementation of the NTSA-Pesa Print agreement.
NTSA said ignoring the designated facilities exposes pedestrians to serious danger, increases risks for motorists and interferes with the smooth movement of traffic.
The convictions, handed down by the Milimani Law Courts, followed investigations into forged land records, fraudulent property transfers and other illegal land dealings that deprived legitimate landowners of their property
Kaguchia's lawyers argued that the case was filed in the wrong court, saying the alleged offence took place at Naromoru Shopping Centre in Kieni East Sub-County, Nyeri County.
In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena held that the earlier High Court order securing Kaguchia’s release did not prevent the magistrate’s court from proceeding with the case since he was now before it to answer formal criminal charges.
Kaguchia was taken into custody on Monday before being escorted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. He was later moved to Kamukunji Police Station, where he remained overnight awaiting further action.
Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, assisted by pathologist Bernard Midia, carried out the examination and said the gunshot wounds caused serious injuries to the head and chest, leading to severe blood loss.
The suspects were charged following investigations launched after the SHA lodged a formal complaint, prompting a forensic audit that uncovered widespread irregularities in claims submitted by several contracted healthcare providers.
Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, former Migori County communications director Michael Oyamo and former county clerk Caspal Obiero are facing charges over the deaths of Sharon and her unborn baby. They have all denied the charges.
Sharon Otieno was abducted on September 3, 2018. Her body, together with that of her unborn child, was discovered a day later in a thicket near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County.
Although they attended in person, neither addressed the court on the whereabouts of Michael Oloo, Evans Otieno and Macmillan Kiarie, who are alleged to have disappeared after being picked up by police officers last month.
According to the Judiciary, the Division is expected to enhance access to justice by providing a dedicated forum for tribunal appeals, improve efficiency and reduce case backlogs, promote consistency in decisions involving specialized tribunal matters, and strengthen the delivery of timely, efficient and people-centred justice.
The case exposed what investigators described as a coordinated international network that moved fake mineral consignments through Kenyan ports.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the case stems from a request by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority, which flagged suspected embezzlement and governance failures within the institution.
Investigators say the case began in October 2025 when the complainant, an Australian national, was in Dubai and met a man identified as Marshall Morrison, who allegedly claimed to be an American investor.
Detectives charged Harrison Nyende Mumia at Milimani Law Courts over alleged false Facebook posts against state leadership. He denied four cybercrime counts and was freed on bond as investigations continue.
In a statement issued by the ODPP on Monday, October 13, 2025, Oduor was charged with dangerous overtaking contrary to Rule 73(4) as read with Rule 99 of the Traffic Rules under CAP 403, Laws of Kenya.
According to a psychiatric evaluation conducted by government psychiatrist Dr. Priscila Makau on July 21, the accused officer was found mentally fit to stand trial.
During a hearing on Thursday, July 17, the High Court was informed that all parties had agreed to the relocation, except the third accused, who has not filed any submissions or formal objections.
Havi is requesting that Justices Charles Kariuki, Lawrence Mugambi, and Bahati Mwamuye step aside, arguing they were appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome one of the judges named in the petitions.
The emotional outburst unfolded as the court was receiving submissions from the DCI, following a directive issued on Monday requiring Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and DCI Director Mohamed Amin to produce the missing blogger in court.