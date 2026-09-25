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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Milimani Law Courts

Two convicted in separate land fraud cases
Crime

Two convicted in separate land fraud cases

The convictions, handed down by the Milimani Law Courts, followed investigations into forged land records, fraudulent property transfers and other illegal land dealings that deprived legitimate landowners of their property

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Nation awaits Sharon Otieno murder judgment today
Corridors of Justice

Nation awaits Sharon Otieno murder judgment today

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, former Migori County communications director Michael Oyamo and former county clerk Caspal Obiero are facing charges over the deaths of Sharon and her unborn baby. They have all denied the charges.

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CJ Koome establishes High Court division for tribunal appeals
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome establishes High Court division for tribunal appeals

According to the Judiciary, the Division is expected to enhance access to justice by providing a dedicated forum for tribunal appeals, improve efficiency and reduce case backlogs, promote consistency in decisions involving specialized tribunal matters, and strengthen the delivery of timely, efficient and people-centred justice.

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