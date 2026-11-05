Kitui MCA Cyrus Musyoka to face fresh charges at Makadara Court on Friday

Kitui MCA Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka has been charged with two additional counts of stealing involving 146 smartphones valued at Sh2.22 million in separate incidents in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Musyoka, the Ikanga/Kyatune Ward representative, appeared before Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The prosecution told the court that the first charge relates to the alleged theft of 20 Samsung A07 smartphones valued at Sh420,000, belonging to Ezekiel Kamau Gichuki.

The phones were allegedly stolen on September 14, 2026, from Chania Genesis Limited offices along River Road.

In the second charge, Musyoka is accused of stealing 126 Itel A200 mobile phones valued at Sh1.8 million, belonging to Simon Gitonga.

The prosecution said the incident occurred on August 18, 2026, at North Rift Shuttle offices along Mfangano Lane, with Musyoka allegedly acting alongside accomplices who are yet to be arraigned.

The latest charges come days after Musyoka, on November 3, pleaded not guilty to a separate charge involving the alleged theft of 42 Itel City 200 smartphones worth Sh609,000 from a shop owned by Dahir Adan Mohamud on August 5, 2026.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, citing the seriousness of the offences and his previous failure to attend court, which resulted in warrants of arrest being issued against him.

Musyoka urged the court to grant him lenient bail terms, citing his responsibility as a father of three minor children and his duties as an elected MCA. He maintained that he was not a flight risk, arguing that his place of residence was known to the police.

The court ordered that he be held at Kamukunji Police Station until November 6, when he is expected to appear before the Makadara Law Courts to answer separate criminal charges.

He will subsequently be transferred to Industrial Area Remand Prison pending a ruling on his bail applications in the three cases on November 18, 2026.