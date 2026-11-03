Kitui MCA denied bond in mobile phone theft case

Kitui County Assembly’s Ikanga/Kyatune Ward MCA Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka has been denied bond after appearing before the Milimani Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, over the alleged theft of 42 mobile phones valued at Sh609,000.

Musyoka, who was arrested on October 22, denied stealing the phones from a mobile phone shop belonging to Dahir Adan Mohamud along Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi.

The court heard that the alleged theft occurred on August 5, 2026, involving 42 Itel City 200 smartphones, each valued at Sh14,500.

Investigators have linked Musyoka to two other alleged mobile phone theft incidents in Nairobi in August and September 2026, involving consignments valued at Sh1.8 million and Sh420,000, respectively.

The prosecution estimates the total value of phones allegedly stolen in the three incidents at Sh4,906,050.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, citing concerns over his alleged previous failure to attend court proceedings and arguing that he posed a risk of absconding.

Separately, investigators sought 15 days to detain Musyoka to complete investigations, including recording witness statements, conducting forensic analysis of CCTV footage and pursuing suspected accomplices.

Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo ordered that the MCA be remanded at Kamukunji Police Station pending a further hearing on November 5, 2026.

The court is expected to consider the prosecution’s application opposing bail and its request for additional detention.

Musyoka has denied the theft charge, and the court has yet to determine the allegations.