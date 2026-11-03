Kisumu woman to defend herself over alleged theft of three-year-old child

A 44-year-old woman, Lenah Kadika Amayu, accused of stealing a three-year-old child in Kisumu has been placed on her defence after a court found that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against her.

Amayu faces charges of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1)(d), as read with Section 5 of the Counter Trafficking in Persons Act, 2010.

She is alternatively charged with child stealing and separately with stealing household items belonging to the child's mother.

The prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Catherine Onyango, on Tuesday told Chief Magistrate Denis Kipkirui Mikoyan that the alleged incident occurred on November 25, 2025, at Nyalenda in Kisumu Central Sub-County.

The court heard that the suspect Amayu had sought refuge at the complainant's home on the eve of the incident, despite the two women not having known each other previously.

The child's mother told the court that the accused convinced her they knew each other through their church and explained that she would leave the following day after receiving bus fare.

On the morning of the incident, Amayu allegedly offered to babysit the child while the mother went to work.

However, upon returning home, the complainant found that both the accused and her child were missing. She subsequently reported the matter to police, leading to Amayu's arrest.

The prosecution called four witnesses and presented exhibits in support of its case.

An investigating officer also told the court that Amayu had previously faced a similar child-stealing charge alongside other suspects at Winam Law Courts in Kisumu, where the child involved was eventually recovered.

In her submissions, Onyango argued that the circumstances suggested the alleged offence was not an isolated incident.

"It is our submission that this is not an isolated case," she told the court, adding that the accused's alleged association with another person previously accused of child stealing raised concerns about possible exploitation.

After considering the evidence presented by the prosecution, Magistrate Mikoyan ruled that a prima facie case had been established and placed Amayu on her defence.

The accused had denied the charges. The ruling means she will now have an opportunity to respond to the allegations against her as the trial proceeds.