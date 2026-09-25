Kisumu man sentenced to 20 years for defiling 12-year-old

A 65-year-old man from Kisumu will spend 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old child.

Kombewa Magistrate’s Court heard that the man committed the offence in March 2025 in Seme Sub-County after allegedly luring the girl to his house as she returned from school at around 4 pm.

The prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Carolyn Kiptum, called five witnesses in support of the case. The court also heard evidence from clinical examinations that was consistent with defilement.

The accused denied the charges and gave an unsworn defence statement. However, Magistrate Jocelyn R. Kimmetto found his defence unconvincing and ruled that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

He was convicted of defilement under Section 8(1) and 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The prosecution had also filed an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child.