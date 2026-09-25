Kisumu man sentenced to 20 years for defiling 12-year-old
Kombewa Magistrate’s Court heard that the man committed the offence in March 2025 in Seme Sub-County after allegedly luring the girl to his house as she returned from school at around 4 pm.
Kombewa Magistrate’s Court heard that the man committed the offence in March 2025 in Seme Sub-County after allegedly luring the girl to his house as she returned from school at around 4 pm.
The conviction followed evidence presented by the prosecution, including testimony from the complainant and five other witnesses, supported by medical evidence. The court found the evidence sufficient to prove the defilement charge beyond reasonable doubt
In a statement by the ODPP on Wednesday, Musyoka Paul was sentenced by Taveta Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji following a trial over incidents that occurred on diverse dates in August 2023 at Chumvini Village in Taita-Taveta County
Prosecutors allege that the offence was committed on July 30, 2026, in Rangwe Sub-county, Homa Bay County, where the accused are said to have acted jointly and in turns. The four boys pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded at the Homa Bay Child Protection Unit pending trial
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the offence took place on January 11, 2026, after the 13-year-old girl went to a nearby market to buy water.
In the first case, Resident Magistrate Hon. Green Odera sentenced 32-year-old Darius Mboga, also known as Kevo, after convicting him on three counts of defilement contrary to Sections 8(3) and 8(4) of the Sexual Offences Act. He was also found guilty on three counts of committing an indecent act contrary to Section 11(1) of the Act.
In a judgment delivered by Chief Magistrate James N. Mwaniki, the court ruled that the prosecution had proved the rape charge against Mwakombe Katana Karisa beyond reasonable doubt.
Robert Aseda of Network for Adolescents and Youth of Africa says early sexual activity among Kenyan adolescents is widespread and that lack of comprehensive sexuality education leaves youth exposed to HIV, teenage pregnancy and unsafe abortions.
The commission has called for stronger enforcement of sexual offences laws, improved safeguarding systems, and expanded access to education and healthcare, warning that every case signals systemic gaps in protecting vulnerable children.
Those who addressed the committee argued that the law’s fixed prison terms for defilement, set at between 15 and 20 years, limit the ability of courts to weigh the details of each case.
According to evidence presented, the complainant had been at a local bar on the evening of the incident where she had taken alcohol before deciding to leave.
In a statement issued on February 9, 2026, the Society said the complaints, widely shared on social media, largely involve associates, interns and pupils in law firms and other organisations, including NGOs.
A Mombasa court sentenced 21-year-old Al Haji Majaliwa to 20 years in prison for repeatedly defiling a 14-year-old girl, after medical and witness evidence proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.
In a statement issued by the ODPP on October 10, 2025, the court heard that on various dates between July 17, 2023 and July 19, 2023, at Nakwamkwi in Turkana Central Sub-County, the man lured the two young girls to his house by offering them yoghurt and sweets.