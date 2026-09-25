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In the first case, Resident Magistrate Hon. Green Odera sentenced 32-year-old Darius Mboga, also known as Kevo, after convicting him on three counts of defilement contrary to Sections 8(3) and 8(4) of the Sexual Offences Act. He was also found guilty on three counts of committing an indecent act contrary to Section 11(1) of the Act.