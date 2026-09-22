Mombasa rights defender charged with trafficking two children to Kiambu

A Mombasa-based human rights defender has been charged with allegedly trafficking two children aged 16 and 17 from Mombasa to Kiambu County for sexual exploitation.

Caleb Okumu Ngwena appeared before the Shanzu Law Courts, where he faced two counts of trafficking in persons under Section 3(3) as read with Section 3(5) of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act.

The prosecution told the court that Ngwena allegedly moved the two children from Kiembeni Village in Kisauni Sub-County, Mombasa County, to Kiambu County on the night of August 25 and August 26, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the children were transferred for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Ngwena also faced a charge of defilement under Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(4) of the Sexual Offences Act. The prosecution alleged that the offence occurred in Kiambu County on August 26, 2026.

In addition, he was charged with two counts of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Ngwena denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court.

Through his lawyers, he asked the court to release him on reasonable bond terms.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele and Prosecution Counsel Orina Sagini, however, asked the court to take into account the seriousness of the charges when considering the bond application.

After hearing the parties, the court granted Ngwena a bond of Sh800,000 with one surety.

The court also provided an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000 with one contact person.

The prosecution maintains that the two children were moved from Mombasa to Kiambu for the alleged purpose of sexual exploitation.

The case will return to court on October 1, 2026, for mention.

The mention will allow the court to give pre-trial directions and set dates for the hearing.