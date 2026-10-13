Microsoft announces closure of Africa Development Centre in Nairobi

Microsoft has announced proposed changes to its global operations that affect its Nairobi, Kenya, engineering department.

The technology giant’s staff at the Nairobi facility were informed of the changes on Monday, October 12, 2026, amid reports that the centre could be closed after more than seven years in operation.

Microsoft has not disclosed how many employees could be affected, when the changes will take effect, or what arrangements it will make for workers whose jobs may be at risk.

“These are proposed changes that are part of the global changes within Microsoft. They have impacted the engineering department in Kenya, but the company will continue operating in the country and will continue supporting its customers in the region,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CIO Africa.

The company said it was communicating directly with affected employees but did not explicitly confirm or deny that the Nairobi engineering centre would close.

The announcement prompted concerns from the government over the potential impact on Kenya’s technology sector, particularly the retention of skilled professionals and the country’s attractiveness to international technology investors.

On Monday, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo met a Microsoft delegation led by Jeff Bullwinkel, the company’s vice-president and deputy general counsel for corporate, external and legal affairs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Kabogo said he had emphasised the need to protect local jobs and retain technology talent during the meeting.

“I stressed the importance of retaining local talent, protecting jobs at Microsoft’s Nairobi engineering Centre and sustaining investor confidence in Kenya’s technology sector,” he said.

Following the discussions, Kabogo said Microsoft had reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Kenya.

The government and the company are expected to develop a joint action plan focused on adopting artificial intelligence in government, digitising public services, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and digital skills.

However, the commitment to continue operating in Kenya has not clarified the future of the Nairobi engineering facility or the status of the employees affected by the proposed changes.

Microsoft established its Africa Development Centre in Nairobi and Lagos in May 2019, announcing plans to invest $100 million over five years to develop engineering talent across the continent and build products for global markets.

The Nairobi facility, located at Dunhill Towers in Westlands, has supported engineering teams working on Microsoft 365, Windows, security, identity systems and developer tools.

By March 2022, the centre had more than 450 full-time employees, according to reports published at the time. The current number of staff at the facility has not been disclosed.

The latest developments follow Microsoft’s 2024 shutdown of its engineering centre in Lagos, Nigeria, which raised concerns about the company’s long-term engineering presence in Africa.

The proposed changes in Kenya also come amid a wider restructuring of Microsoft’s global workforce. In July 2026, the company cut about 4,800 jobs worldwide as part of its restructuring efforts.

The outcome of the proposed changes in Nairobi remains unclear, with questions surrounding the facility’s future, potential job losses and the implications for Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a regional technology hub.