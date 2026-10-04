Three arrested in Nairobi as detectives recover 32 suspected stolen phones

Detectives investigating a May 2025 break-in and theft from a locked motor vehicle in Murang’a have arrested three suspects in Nairobi and recovered 32 suspected stolen mobile phones.

The suspects, Michael Waweru, Wilson Wanjama and Samuel Kimani were arrested in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after detectives from Murang’a East Sub-County, working with their counterparts from DCI Central Nairobi, acted on intelligence.

The arrests were followed by searches of the suspects’ premises, where detectives recovered 32 assorted mobile phones and a tablet, all suspected to be stolen property.

Detectives also recovered a MacBook Air, a Lightwave cash-counting machine and 22 assorted empty mobile-phone boxes bearing no IMEI numbers.

Two counter books, five small books, two notebooks and 12 receipt books were also seized during the operation.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the items are believed to be linked to the handling, packaging and sale of illegally obtained mobile phones.

“The recovery of the packaging materials and business records has added another layer to the investigation,” the DCI said.

Detectives are now working to establish the origin, ownership and movement of the recovered devices and determine their possible connection to other theft cases.

The investigation began with a report of a break-in and theft from a locked motor vehicle in Murang’a in May 2025.

The trail eventually led detectives to Nairobi, where the three suspects were apprehended following the intelligence-led operation.

The suspects have since been escorted to Murang’a Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives process them ahead of their arraignment.

The DCI said investigations are continuing as officers seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected thefts and identify any other people who may be connected to the recovered devices.

The latest arrests are part of efforts by detectives to trace stolen property and dismantle networks involved in the handling and sale of suspected stolen goods.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report information that could assist investigations through its #FichuaKwaDCI initiative.

Information can be shared anonymously through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.