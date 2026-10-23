Eastleigh building collapse: Police pursue accountability as search for survivors continues

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has warned that the owner of the collapsed building in Eastleigh and those who approved its construction could face charges, saying anyone found responsible will be held accountable for negligence amounting to murder.

"The building’s owner and whoever authorised its construction will all face charges following thorough investigations. We will not spare anyone involved in this matter. It has become a norm, and we will ensure they face the law accordingly because that is negligence amounting to murder," he said.

Mohamud spoke on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the scene of the collapse along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as investigations began into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The commander’s warning came as rescue teams worked through the rubble to establish whether anyone remained trapped beneath the debris, while police struggled to control crowds that had gathered around the disaster scene.

Mohamud said the large number of onlookers had interfered with rescue operations, forcing officers to use tear gas to disperse them and restore access for emergency personnel.

“They have given us a headache today. They have destabilised the area left, right and centre, to the point where we have had to use tear gas to disperse them,” Mohamud said.

He urged residents, traders and curious onlookers to leave the area, warning that their presence was making it harder for emergency responders to carry out their duties.

“We don’t need to do that. We don’t need to use tear gas to disperse people. People should go home. There’s no curiosity here. This is a disaster, and we should give the people mandated to do that job space,” he added.

Beyond the disruption caused by the crowds, Mohamud raised concerns about the safety of the surrounding buildings, revealing that the collapsed structure was leaning against an adjacent building.

“You can see the building which has collapsed is leaning on another building,” he said, urging members of the public to keep away as teams assessed the site and worked to remove the debris.

The collapse occurred in Eastleigh, one of Nairobi’s busiest commercial centres, drawing residents, traders and passers-by to the scene. Police officers moved to disperse the crowds as emergency teams sought to maintain access to the wreckage and continue the search.

Woman taken to hospital

Authorities were yet to establish how many people had been inside the building when it collapsed, leaving uncertainty over the number of possible casualties.

Mohamud confirmed that a woman had been taken to hospital and was out of danger, although the condition of a child remained unclear.

“Hatujui wale watu waliokuwa ndani, kama kuna walioumia vibaya, lakini tuna mama mmoja ambaye yuko hospitalini sasa hivi. She’s out of danger,” he said.

Nairobi City County confirmed that emergency response teams were at the scene conducting assessments and search and rescue operations amid reports that people could be trapped beneath the rubble.

The county said the building was still under construction, although its ground floor was occupied when the incident occurred. The circumstances raised concerns about whether people inside the occupied section had been caught in the collapse.

The Kenya Red Cross also deployed teams to support the operation alongside other agencies and appealed to the public to stay away from the affected area to allow rescuers to work safely.

Additional machinery was expected at the scene to help remove heavy debris and open up access to sections of the wreckage that could not easily be reached.

As rescue efforts continued, authorities had yet to establish the cause of the collapse or confirm the total number of people affected.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances under which the building was constructed and whether any individuals or parties bear responsibility for the incident. Mohamud said those found culpable, including the building's owner and those who approved its construction, would face accountability over the disaster.