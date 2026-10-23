11 people unaccounted for after Eastleigh building collapse, Murkomen says

Rescue teams in Eastleigh, Nairobi, are still trying to establish the whereabouts of 11 people feared to have been inside a building that collapsed on Friday, October 23, 2026, as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appealed to the public to help authorities identify those who may be missing.

Addressing journalists at the scene along 9th Street at night, Murkomen said all 67 construction workers who had been at the site before the building collapsed had been accounted for. One was injured, while the remaining 66 escaped without injuries.

The search has since focused on people believed to have been inside shops on the building's ground floor and basement when the structure came down.

Murkomen expressed hope that those whose whereabouts remained unknown would be found alive, saying the government had mobilised the necessary support for the ongoing rescue operation.

“We are hopeful that they are safe and this rescue effort is going to ensure that they are rescued alive,” Murkomen said.

He said the immediate task was to locate the missing individuals and urged families who could not reach their relatives or acquaintances to notify the authorities.

The Interior CS asked anyone who suspected that a loved one had been inside the building to provide information that could assist rescue teams in accounting for everyone who might have been affected.

“We encourage all citizens, all Kenyans, all residents of Eastleigh who think that their person is missing and could have been in this building, to call 1199,” Murkomen said.

The emergency line is intended to help authorities receive reports of missing people and establish who may have been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Beyond the rescue operation, the disaster has brought renewed attention to the safety of buildings in Nairobi and the procedures followed before construction projects are occupied.

Murkomen acknowledged that the public wanted to know what had led to the collapse but said it was too early to make conclusions before investigations established the facts.

“Many Kenyans are concerned about what caused this incident,” he said.

He cautioned against making premature assessments of the building's structural condition or attributing responsibility before investigators had completed their work.

“At this point, we cannot pass judgement on anything concerning the integrity of the building or the cause of the disaster,” he said.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has released details of the companies and professionals listed in its records for the collapsed development.

The authority said the project was registered on July 30, 2025, with 9th Street Plaza Limited named as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A Limited listed as the contractor.

Its records also identified Emmanuel Mwangi Maina as the architect and Joseph Muturi Mugu as the structural engineer.

However, the information released by the authority did not establish whether the building had undergone an inspection before the incident or whether officials had previously documented any safety concerns or breaches.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has separately said the building lacked an occupation certificate, which is required before premises can legally be occupied.

The disclosure has added to questions surrounding the approvals and checks undertaken during the development of the structure.

Murkomen said the investigation must establish the circumstances that led to the disaster and determine whether any individuals or companies should be held responsible.

“We must all be concerned about the integrity of our buildings, and we must get to the bottom of it. Those found culpable must face the full force of the law,” he said.

Emergency workers at the scene of a collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi — Kenya Red Cross

Emergency personnel continued working at the scene into Friday night, attempting to reach people who might still be trapped beneath the debris.

While the accounting of all 67 construction workers provided some clarity on their whereabouts, authorities were still seeking information about the 11 people believed to have been inside the building's commercial premises.

The cause of the collapse had not been established in Murkomen's remarks, with investigations expected to clarify what happened and whether any failures in construction or building oversight contributed to the incident.

For now, the priority remains locating the missing people, assisting anyone found in need of medical attention and establishing the full circumstances surrounding the collapse.