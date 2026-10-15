Not a big deal! Natembeya downplays withdrawal of his security team
The Governor expressed disappointment over the lack of communication but maintained that the loss of his security detail would not prevent him from going about his duties.
The Governor expressed disappointment over the lack of communication but maintained that the loss of his security detail would not prevent him from going about his duties.
Speaking at the passing-out parade of General Service Unit recruits at the National Police College in Embakasi, Nairobi, on Friday, Murkomen said the government had reorganised the Anti-Narcotics Unit into the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau and added 208 officers to strengthen its work.
Gachagua claimed that armed groups, plainclothes police officers, and hired gangs stormed polling stations while police officers deployed to maintain security failed to intervene
The Interior CS said it was wrong for leaders to assign blame while probes into the fire that claimed 16 students are still ongoing, warning that such remarks risk interfering with investigations and misleading the public.
The extension gives NGOs additional time to comply with the requirements of the law, which regulates the registration and operations of public benefits organizations in the country.
The Interior CS said the training programme for police recruits has been deliberately structured to equip officers with the knowledge, skills and mindset required to maintain law and order while protecting lives and property.
Under the plan, the city will be split into Nairobi North, Nairobi West and Nairobi East, each placed under a dedicated sub-regional police commander.
Murkomen made the announcement on Friday following a meeting with the technical committee tasked with overseeing the formation and rollout of the unit.
The Cabinet Secretary indicated that a comprehensive report will be released once investigations are finalised, offering a full account of the incident and identifying all culpable parties.
The decision, officials say, is part of a broader push to strengthen ongoing security efforts aimed at tackling banditry, restoring calm and improving safety for residents living in regions that have experienced repeated incidents involving armed groups and livestock theft.