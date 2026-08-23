Crime
Detectives arrest man linked to murder of elderly woman in Kiminini
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Police in Johannesburg say heavily armed suspects stormed Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland on Tuesday night, killing 12 people and injuring others. Officers responded to reports of violence and have launched a manhunt.
Detectives in Kisumu recovered a 21-year-old RIAT College student’s body in Riat Forest after she went missing, with a former boyfriend in custody and a manhunt underway for more suspects.