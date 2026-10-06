Two casualties reported after fuel tanker explosion near Sachangwan
In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Red Cross said its team attended to the casualties as a multi-agency team worked to contain the fire.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Red Cross said its team attended to the casualties as a multi-agency team worked to contain the fire.
Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) says the Ngong Road/Naivasha Road section near Junction Mall in Nairobi will be partially closed overnight from May 18 to May 31, 8pm–4am, for final asphalt works on the flyover project.
KeNHA has closed the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound) between Thogoto and Dagoretti interchanges after a road accident near Karinde. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.
The Kenya Rural Roads Authority has closed Kamusino Bridge along River Kerio after heavy rains caused flooding. Motorists are urged to avoid the bridge and use the Kolowa–Tot route until further notice.
In a Thursday advisory, the agency said efforts to restore access are ongoing, urging drivers to postpone travel or seek alternative routes and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent accidents or vehicles being swept away.
KeNHA noted that temporary traffic management measures, including lane controls and additional diversions, may be introduced gradually as technical inspections and stabilization work continue.
Matatu Welfare Association Chairman Dickson Mbugua said that such disruptions hit the sector hard, especially operators who depend on daily income to repay vehicle loans.
KAA advised travellers heading to JKIA to consider using the Outer Ring Road via Ruai or Thika Road, depending on their direction. For Wilson Airport, alternative feeder roads along Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road were recommended.