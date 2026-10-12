Today In History
October 12, 2019: Eliud Kipchoge makes history with sub-two-hour marathon
The remarkable achievement came during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, a specially organised event aimed at breaking the two-hour barrier in marathon running.
The remarkable achievement came during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, a specially organised event aimed at breaking the two-hour barrier in marathon running.
Speaking after taking the oath, Juma said the moment served as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with serving the international community.