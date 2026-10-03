Salama horror crash: Several feared dead after lorry hits vehicles

A night journey to Subukia Shrine turned tragic after a 14-seater matatu carrying Catholic pilgrims was caught up in a multiple-vehicle crash at Salama in Makueni County, leaving several people feared dead.

The road crash happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 3, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway after a lorry reportedly lost control following brake failure and crashed into several vehicles.

Scene of road crash at Salama, Makueni on October 3, 2026. — Handout

The matatu was ferrying passengers travelling to Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County for Catholic prayers when it was involved in the collision, according to a witness.

The crash left the matatu extensively damaged, with its windscreen shattered and several windows broken.

Seven other victims were taken to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for medical attention following the accident.

Police and emergency responders were at the scene assessing the circumstances of the crash, with details of how the collision unfolded still emerging.

The accident caused major disruption along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, as the wreckage left motorists caught in a heavy traffic snarl-up during the morning.

Images from the scene showed the badly damaged matatu, highlighting the force of the impact that involved several vehicles.

The Salama accident comes as road crashes continue to be reported in different parts of the country, with the latest incident adding to concerns over safety on major highways.

On Friday, several people were injured in another accident at Kapiti Plains in Machakos County after two trailers travelling in opposite directions collided.

The crash at Kapiti Plains blocked both lanes, severely affecting traffic flow along the highway and leaving motorists stuck in a gridlock that lasted for up to 10 hours.

More to follow...