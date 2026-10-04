Police recover suspected bhang and 22 jerricans of chang'aa in Vihiga
In a statement by the National Police Service on Sunday, officers recovered assorted equipment believed to have been used to process and package the drug.
In a statement by the National Police Service on Sunday, officers recovered assorted equipment believed to have been used to process and package the drug.
Parents Associations proposed replacing Parent-Teacher Associations with recognised Parents Associations, with a stronger and more clearly defined role in supporting schools and learners.
Speaking in Western Kenya on Saturday, Osotsi dismissed claims that the movement was fractured, insisting that its leaders remained united behind Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
Businesses along the road corridor could also benefit from improved movement of goods and customers, potentially supporting increased commercial activity between the two counties
Mudavadi challenged the youth to distinguish between leaders who are genuinely popular and those who use populist politics to gain public support without offering solutions to the country’s problems.
The appointment was announced during a county delegates' meeting, where party officials said the restructuring was intended to inject fresh leadership and remove officials who were no longer advancing ODM's agenda.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula led a political meeting in Emuhaya Constituency, where Kenya Kwanza leaders criticised opposition politicians for what they termed as efforts to fuel public anger and turn youth against the government.
Investigators noted that the cannabis had been carefully concealed within the vehicle, suggesting an attempt to evade detection during transport along the busy highway corridor
The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs
During the operation, officers recovered 600 litres of molasses, metallic drums, and other apparatus used in the brewing process, as well as 20 litres of chang’aa
The Law Society of Kenya has called for swift, impartial investigations into a fatal shooting of boda boda riders during protests in Luanda, Vihiga County. IPOA has launched a probe into the police operation that preceded the unrest.
Atwoli reminded the President that a commitment had been made during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations to push the ratification process forward, but said little progress has been achieved so far.
President William Ruto pointed to major projects such as the Rironi-Malaba corridor, the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway and the Affordable Housing Programme, saying they are helping drive jobs, improve movement and strengthen economic activity.
Speaking during national Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, President William Ruto announced a 12% general wage increase and a 15% rise in agricultural wages, linking the move to job creation and improved public services.
Labour CS Alfred Mutua said Kenya is seeing clear progress at Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, citing over 6.2 million jobs, fewer strikes, digital and housing programmes, and NSSF pension payments within seven days.
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli warned against early political campaigns during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, urging IEBC to stop early rallies and urging politicians to wait for the official election timetable.
Siaya County has activated a One Health emergency response after a confirmed anthrax outbreak in neighbouring Vihiga, tightening surveillance, livestock controls and vaccinations to protect residents and animals along the Gem border.
The suspect, identified as Joel Wanyama Simiyu, is alleged to have misled the firm by presenting himself as an official attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Board, convincing the company that it had been awarded a legitimate government contract.
In a letter dated February 12, 2026, and addressed to the Clerk of the Vihiga County Assembly, the commission requested that relevant documents and records be submitted promptly to support the inquiry.
Mudavadi revealed that a major breakthrough was reached after local landowners agreed to release over 20 acres for the stadium, clearing the way for construction to begin in February.
The directive follows findings in the Auditor-General’s report for the 2024/25 financial year, which revealed glaring lapses in recovery of the loans issued to county officials.
The deal will see more than 3,032 county employees receive comprehensive medical cover starting October 1, 2025.