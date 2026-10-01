Vihiga, Siaya stakeholders push for reforms to improve learner support

Education stakeholders in Vihiga and Siaya have called for changes to Kenya’s education system to improve support for learners with disabilities, strengthen access to education and give parents and students a greater role in school affairs.

The proposals were presented on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, during public hearings by the National Assembly Education Committee on the proposed Education Reform Bills.

The exercise is aimed at gathering views from learners, parents, teachers, universities, colleges and other education stakeholders before the proposed changes are considered further by Parliament.

In Vihiga, much of the discussion centred on learners with special educational needs, with stakeholders calling for better systems to identify their needs and provide the support required.

The County Education Board proposed stronger assessment and support measures for learners with disabilities, including those with autism, to ensure their needs are identified early and addressed within the education system.

The Association of Special Needs School Heads called for better infrastructure in special-needs schools, as well as enough support staff to meet the needs of learners.

Stakeholders further called for an increase in the number of trained teachers serving learners with special needs in regular schools.

They said better facilities, adequate staffing and specialised support would enable schools to respond more effectively to learners with disabilities while making the education system more inclusive.

In Siaya, stakeholders raised concerns touching on learner welfare, access to education and the management of scholarships and bursaries.

Students called for greater openness in the distribution of financial assistance, saying vulnerable and needy learners should be given priority.

They also proposed closer monitoring of scholarship and bursary allocations to ensure the funds reach students who need them most.

The need to strengthen guidance and counselling services was also raised, with students seeking more support on issues affecting their welfare and school experience.

Students further called for greater recognition of student leadership and participation in school governance, saying learners should have a meaningful role in decisions affecting them.

Parents also featured prominently in the discussions in both counties.

Parents Associations proposed replacing Parent-Teacher Associations with recognised Parents Associations, with a stronger and more clearly defined role in supporting schools and learners.

The proposal seeks to give parents a formal role in engaging schools and contributing to the welfare and education of their children.

Stakeholders in Siaya also raised concerns about the transition of learners completing Junior Secondary School into technical and vocational education and training.

They called for alternative pathways, timely placement and adequate funding to ensure learners leaving junior secondary education can move into suitable education and training opportunities.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology separately called for continued financial support for students until they complete their studies.

Teacher development was another key issue raised during the public participation exercise.

The Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa called for a clear legal framework to formally anchor its role as the institution responsible for in-service teacher training.

Stakeholders also raised concerns about teacher representation in Boards of Management and called for stronger support for teachers.

Other matters raised included learner discipline, quality assurance, sponsorship of schools, management of early childhood development and clearer pathways for learners moving between different levels of education.

The submissions form part of Parliament’s wider public participation process on proposed reforms to the education sector.

The process allows learners, parents, teachers, institutions and other members of the public to present concerns and proposals before the committee completes its work and makes recommendations to Parliament.

Education stakeholders used the county hearings to highlight challenges facing learners and institutions at local level and propose changes they want reflected in the proposed legislation.

Education Committee chair Julius Melly acknowledged the concerns and recommendations presented by stakeholders in Vihiga and Siaya.

He assured participants that their views would be considered and captured in the committee's report.

The committee will consider the submissions alongside other evidence and recommendations as it reviews the proposed Education Reform Bills before preparing its report to Parliament.