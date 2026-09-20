Osotsi: Ruto is fueling Linda Mwananchi rift claims to weaken Sifuna

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has accused President William Ruto of fuelling reports of divisions within the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying attempts to weaken the outfit will fail as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Western Kenya on Saturday, Osotsi dismissed claims that the movement was fractured, insisting that its leaders remained united behind Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.

“We, as Linda Mwananchi, are focused. We are together as one, even if there is a small problem, every home has its own problems,” Osotsi said.

He added that any internal disagreements would be resolved, saying leaders including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Sifuna were speaking in one voice.

Osotsi accused the government of paying too much attention to the opposition outfit instead of addressing the challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

“And I want to say this to President William Ruto: focus on your work and Kenya Kwanza. Your government is failing everywhere, yet you keep talking about Sifuna and Linda Mwananchi,” he said.

The senator claimed there were efforts to interfere with the movement and create an impression that it was divided, but insisted the strategy would not succeed.

“We are one, and our presidential candidate is Edwin Sifuna. There should not be any confusion,” Osotsi said.

He revealed that the movement was in the process of establishing a political vehicle that Sifuna would use to contest the presidency.

“We have a party, and very soon we will announce the party that Edwin Sifuna will use to contest for the presidency of Kenya,” he said.

Osotsi also appealed to leaders from Western Kenya to support younger politicians, arguing that the region had waited long enough for one of its own to seek the country's top seat.

“We have waited for many years, and we know Sifuna is our person,” he said, adding that the youth should be allowed to take a leading role in shaping the region’s political future.

Osotsi’s remarks come days after reports emerged of disagreements within Linda Mwananchi over leadership, political parties and the movement’s direction ahead of the 2027 election.

While Embakasi East MP Babu Owino dismissed claims of a fallout and maintained that the outfit remains united behind its goals, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka acknowledged internal tensions, attributing them to mistrust, competing ambitions and the fact that several principals have registered their own political parties.

“Because Kenyan politics is very distrustful, all the principals had gone and registered their political parties,” he said on Radio Generation on Thursday.

Onyonka said leaders had held behind-the-scenes meetings involving figures including Sifuna, Babu, James Orengo and Osotsi to manage the disagreements, while maintaining that the movement would remain intact despite the differences.