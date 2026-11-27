Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been selected to join the Commonwealth team tasked with monitoring The Gambia’s December 5, 2026 presidential election, placing him among international observers expected to assess the conduct of the vote and its adherence to democratic standards.

Muturi, who leads the Democratic Party and is a Co-Principal of the Ukombozi Alliance, was appointed by the Commonwealth Secretariat to serve in the election observation mission. The appointment was announced by the JB Center on November 19, 2026, before Muturi left Nairobi on Thursday, November 26, to join the delegation.

Reacting to the appointment, Muturi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as an honour.

"It's an honor," Muturi took to his X account.

The JB Center said his selection reflected his record in public service, parliamentary leadership and democratic governance, describing the assignment as a prestigious international responsibility.

"The Mission will observe the electoral process in The Gambia, working alongside other international and regional stakeholders to assess the conduct of the elections against democratic principles and standards, including transparency, credibility and electoral integrity."

The mission will be led by former Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Pakalitha Mosisili, who was appointed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.

According to the Commonwealth Secretariat, the delegation brings together professionals from Kenya, Nigeria, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Sri Lanka, with experience spanning electoral management, constitutional affairs, politics, civil society and the media.

Muturi is among the six listed members of the observer group alongside Professor Aderemi Isola Ajibewa, a former Director of Political Affairs at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in Nigeria; Professor Cynthia Barrow-Giles, a constitutional governance and politics scholar from Saint Lucia; and Marcella Samba-Sesay, Executive Director of Sierra Leone's Campaign for Good Governance.

The team also includes South African electoral expert Professor Mandlakayise Anthony Mchunu and Sri Lankan media and politics specialist Deepanjalie Abeywardana, who heads Verité Media and Politics at Verité Research.

The Commonwealth says its election observer missions operate independently, with members appointed by the Secretary-General serving in their personal capacities rather than representing their governments or political organisations.

The observers will assess the election against The Gambia's electoral laws and applicable regional, Commonwealth and international democratic standards.

Commonwealth

The December 5 poll is expected to be a major political test for incumbent President Adama Barrow, who is seeking a third term after taking office in 2017 and winning another mandate in 2021.

The country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) cleared nine candidates to contest the presidential election, although withdrawals reported since then could alter the final list of contenders.

Among the leading candidates are Barrow, representing the National People's Party (NPP), veteran opposition leader A.N.M. Ousainu Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the UNITE movement, who previously served as mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council.

Other candidates cleared to contest include Ebrima Tabora Manneh of the People's Alliance Party (PAP), Modou Lamin Sima of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens (APC), former Vice-President Isatou Touray, and independent candidates Lamin J. Darbo and Almameh Gibba. Ansu Sanneh of the National Builders Party (NBP) was also cleared but has since been reported to have withdrawn.

Barrow's bid for a third term is allowed under the country's existing constitutional framework, which does not set presidential term limits. Efforts to replace the current constitution with a new one that would introduce term limits failed to win the necessary parliamentary backing, leaving the existing provisions intact.

The election will also be conducted using The Gambia's unusual marble-based voting system, which replaces traditional paper ballots with coloured drums representing presidential candidates.

Voters are issued a marble which they drop into a sealed drum bearing the photograph of their preferred candidate. Each drum is painted in a distinct colour to help voters identify their choice, while a bell rings when a marble is deposited to confirm that a vote has been cast.

During counting, electoral officials open the drums and empty the marbles onto specially designed counting boards to tally the votes.

The Commonwealth observer mission is expected to scrutinise the election's administration, including the voting and counting arrangements, transparency, credibility and compliance with democratic standards.

Muturi served as Speaker of the National Assembly from 2013 to 2022 before being appointed Attorney General in October 2022. He later served as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service.

His appointment to the Commonwealth mission adds Kenya's representation to the international team monitoring The Gambia's electoral process, with the observers expected to release preliminary findings after the December 5 vote under Mosisili's leadership.