MPs urge urgent action on Lake Nakuru flooding, pollution

Members of Parliament have called for urgent measures to contain flooding, sewage pollution and the displacement of people and wildlife at Lake Nakuru National Park, warning that anticipated El Niño rains could worsen the situation.

The MPs, drawn from the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining, raised the concerns during a site inspection at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday.

They warned that further mixing of lake water with sewage stabilisation and oxidation ponds could worsen contamination, damage critical infrastructure and heighten human-wildlife conflict.

The legislators also raised concerns over illegal fishing in the flooded park, citing the risk of electrocution from affected power lines. They questioned the reported impact of pollution on tilapia fish and the potential health risks to communities that depend on the lake and its surrounding environment.

The committee called on KWS, county governments and relevant ministries to coordinate an urgent response to the environmental and humanitarian crisis. The MPs sought answers on displaced families, disrupted education, loss of lives and livestock, as well as compensation and resettlement plans.

Lake Nakuru — PHOTO/National Assembly

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi raised concerns about the reported health implications of water contamination, while MPs Fatuma Masito (Kwale Woman Rep) and Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi Woman Rep) called for targeted support for women, young people and displaced families.

Mbeyu also sought clarification on plans to rebuild affected schools and whether land had been identified to resettle displaced residents.

The legislators further questioned the preparedness of government agencies in the event of more heavy rains, warning that continued flooding could deepen the crisis and intensify human-wildlife conflict.

Committee Vice-Chairperson Charles Kamuren (Baringo South) called for an immediate action plan to restore affected sewage treatment infrastructure, urging KWS to move swiftly towards a lasting solution.

KWS told the committee that the government has been undertaking compensation for victims in phases, with 23 million shillings earmarked for payments in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Rising water levels have reportedly submerged between 30 and 40 square kilometres of the park, covered more than 24 kilometres of roads and inundated approximately 2,000 acres of park fencing. More than 200 households have also been displaced.

KWS staff quarters and wildlife paddocks have been affected, forcing animals out of their usual habitats and into neighbouring communities.

Endangered rhinos are among the wildlife affected by the expanding waters, with authorities reportedly relocating some of the animals to other protected areas to safeguard their survival.

The Chief Conservator of Forests acknowledged the challenges surrounding compensation, saying the agency's shift towards digital processing is expected to reduce waiting times for victims.

Kamuren urged KWS and county governments to work together to address human-wildlife conflict and resolve community grievances, stressing that residents affected by the crisis should not be left caught between the responsibilities of different institutions.