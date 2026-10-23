DCP faces internal pressure as Mt Kenya aspirants demand fair primaries

DCP’s ambition to strengthen its grip on the Mt Kenya region is facing an early challenge, with aspirants demanding assurances that the party’s 2027 nomination exercise will be free from favouritism and interference by senior officials.

The dispute came into the open during a political gathering in Murang’a, where a contender challenged the party’s leadership to let voters decide who gets its tickets instead of appearing to favour particular candidates.

The concerns present an early test for the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, as it seeks to expand its influence in the region and secure more than 100 parliamentary seats in the next General Election.

Although party primaries are still months away, some aspirants are already questioning whether the process will give all contenders an equal opportunity to compete, amid claims that certain candidates may have received backing from influential party figures.

The issue was raised on Sunday when DCP secretary general designate John Methu, who also serves as Nyandarua Senator, faced calls to guarantee that the party would not dictate the outcome of its nominations.

One aspirant warned that the party could undermine its own popularity if its officials were seen to be directing voters towards preferred candidates rather than allowing them to make independent choices.

“I must finish... I must finish! This is our home ground. It is not possible for [the party’s leadership] to come and influence decisions,” the aspirant said.

The speaker then appealed to Methu to ensure that the party respected the efforts of those who had worked to build its support, arguing that imposing candidates could weaken the trust it was seeking to establish among voters.

“There is something I would request you, with all due respect, SG. We respect you, more so, our party leader. You will make the party lose popularity if you come and instructing us whom to elect instead of allowing Wanjiku (wananchi) to make their independent decisions. That is not possible. We have worked very hard.”

The aspirant said the concerns were linked to reports that one of the contenders had already been endorsed, creating uncertainty over whether party members would have the final say when nominations are held.

While maintaining that the aspirants did not have a problem with the party’s leadership, the speaker said the reported endorsement had prompted questions that needed to be addressed before the nomination process began.

“We don’t have a problem, SG, we don’t have a problem. These people don’t have a problem. There is some-ing they had overheard, and I sent to you via WhatsApp; someone had been endorsed,” the aspirant said.

The speaker questioned whether the party intended to allow members to elect their preferred candidates or whether voters would be expected to follow decisions made by its leadership.

“The people’s question is: Are they the ones who elect or is it the party? Are they the ones who vote or are they instructed on the person to elect?”

The aspirant further called for clear guarantees that the primaries would be conducted fairly, warning that tensions could rise if contenders concluded that the results had been settled before voting took place.

“Ensure that you give us free and fair nominations because we shall finish each other here,” the aspirant said, amid cheers.

In response, Methu maintained that DCP would conduct free and fair nominations, seeking to reassure the gathering that the party would not abandon its commitment to a credible process.

He also urged the dissatisfied aspirant to raise the concerns calmly, saying neither he nor the party leader should be blamed for the speaker’s anger.

“I have said that our party will be free and fair. So, if you are angry, it can’t be I or the party leader. Speak when you are relaxed,” Methu said.

The exchange exposed concerns among some contenders over how DCP will manage competition for its tickets as it seeks to attract candidates and expand its parliamentary presence in the Mt Kenya region.

The party’s ability to convince aspirants that the nomination process will be impartial could be important in preventing internal disputes from affecting its preparations for the 2027 elections.

Njambi’s arrest adds to political tensions

The debate over nominations has also been accompanied by an incident in Nyandarua County, where Ndaragwa parliamentary aspirant Joseph Kamau Njambi, popularly known as Kajambi, was arrested during Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20.

Njambi, who is seeking the DCP ticket for the Ndaragwa seat, had arrived at the event at Ndaragwa Primary School grounds with a group of supporters when security officers stopped him at the entrance and arrested him.

The officers were accompanied by individuals wearing reflector jackets and T-shirts associated with his political rival, Mwangi Kagwe, who is seeking the same parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

After Njambi was taken into custody, riot police officers dispersed his supporters as he was escorted to Ndaragwa police station.

He remained in custody before being released on cash bail later that evening.

Speaking outside the police station following his release, Njambi alleged that his arrest was politically motivated, claiming that some of his competitors considered him a threat ahead of the DCP nominations.

The incident has added another point of tension to the competition surrounding the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat, as aspirants position themselves ahead of the party primaries.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, DCP faces the challenge of managing competition for its tickets while maintaining confidence among members who want an open contest.

The concerns raised in Murang’a and the incident involving Njambi in Nyandarua have brought the question of fairness to the fore before the party’s formal nomination campaigns have begun.

For the aspirants, the demand is that party membership and support among voters, rather than alleged decisions by influential officials, should determine who secures the DCP ticket.