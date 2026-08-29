Gachagua in America: Tour Schedule
Gachagua is expected to spend the first 10 days with his family before embarking on political and diaspora engagements across several US states.
Gachagua is expected to spend the first 10 days with his family before embarking on political and diaspora engagements across several US states.
Gachagua said the US visit would give him an opportunity to engage Kenyans living there and organise support for his bid to remove Ruto from office in the next General Election.
On Tuesday, Gachagua in an explosive statement criticized the Ruto administration, accusing it of mismanaging public finances, increasing Kenya’s debt burden and engaging in wasteful spending during its four years in office.
Behind the official explanations, political observers say the developments point to deeper disagreements within the opposition camp, with competing interests and unclear coordination now shaping major joint activities.