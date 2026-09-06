Trump’s top envoys head to Kyiv for Ukraine peace talks after meeting Putin
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) said the decision was reached after a routine assessment of the conditions under which the route is being operated.
Authorities have not said who they believe was the target, but many Muscovites will suspect a link to the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was the main target, but other areas were also hit, with at least 83 people injured.
A Russian military court handed life sentences to four gunmen and 11 accomplices, while four others received terms ranging from 19 to 22 years, according to state media reports.
MP Koech told legislators that the Ministry continues to pursue information on Clinton Nyapara Mogesa and Justus Mayienda Ombati, but Russian officials have not confirmed the status of either individual.
According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the two traffic officers had noticed the suspect and moved to detain him when an explosive device detonated. The officers succumbed to their injuries on the scene, along with another person who was nearby at the time.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died on Monday morning after an explosive device planted under a car detonated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kenyan Mission in Moscow has been working closely with Russian authorities to identify and assist citizens who found themselves trapped in the conflict, some of whom were lured into the war through fraudulent recruitment schemes.
The evacuees, many of whom lacked identification documents, were transported via Moldova, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced. Among them was former political prisoner Andrii Kolomiyets.
The meeting, held in Istanbul on Friday, lasted just over 90 minutes and was seen as a small step forward in a conflict that has caused immense destruction.
The offer, delivered early on Sunday, came hours after the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Zelensky said Ukraine saw hundreds of attacks and drone launches on Sunday.
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine also conducted a significant prisoner-of-war exchange, with both sides reporting the return of over 240 captured fighters.