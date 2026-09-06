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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Moscow

Two Moscow police officers killed in street explosion
Global Affairs

Two Moscow police officers killed in street explosion

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the two traffic officers had noticed the suspect and moved to detain him when an explosive device detonated. The officers succumbed to their injuries on the scene, along with another person who was nearby at the time.

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