Russia to stop enlisting Kenyans into its military, Ruto announces

President William Ruto has announced that Russia has agreed to stop recruiting Kenyans into its military following bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Ruto said Putin confirmed that Kenya had been categorised as a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military, effectively ending the enlistment of Kenyans into the Russian armed forces.

"Thanked President Putin for confirming that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russian military because Kenya has been categorised a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military," read the statement in part.

The announcement comes amid concerns over Kenyans who travelled to Russia for military-related purposes, with some reportedly ending up in the country's war effort.

In a statement following the meeting, Ruto said Kenya had taken steps to facilitate the return of citizens who were in Russia for military purposes.

He announced the appointment of a Defence Attaché at the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow, who will coordinate with the Russian Ministry of Defence on the return process.

The Defence Attaché will also work with Russian authorities to facilitate compensation for affected Kenyans and ensure their safe return home.

Ruto said the Defence Attaché would serve as the link between the Kenyan government and Russia's Ministry of Defence in addressing the situation.

The arrangement is expected to help Kenya coordinate the return of its citizens while pursuing compensation for those who travelled to Russia for military purposes.

However, the President did not disclose the number of Kenyans expected to return, the compensation arrangements or the timeline for completing the process.

The two leaders also discussed expanding educational opportunities for Kenyan students through scholarships in various fields.

According to Ruto, the number of scholarships offered to Kenyans is expected to increase from the current 70 to 300.

The proposed areas of study include health, artificial intelligence, technology, aviation and cybersecurity.

Ruto also said Putin had committed to supporting the expansion of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, which hosts the only UN headquarters in the developing world.

The leaders further agreed that their governments would negotiate a bilateral labour agreement to create opportunities for Kenyans to live and work in Russia.

Ruto said the agreement would provide a framework for cooperation on employment and labour mobility between the two countries.

Five agreements signed during Russia-Africa Summit

The talks followed the Russia-Africa Summit, where Kenya and Russia signed five instruments to strengthen diplomatic, economic and institutional relations.

The agreements include the establishment of the Intergovernmental Russia-Kenya Commission on Economic Cooperation and collaboration in labour inspection and employment promotion.

Other instruments provide for cooperation between the two countries' transport ministries, visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports, and collaboration in diplomatic training.

Ruto also said he had invited Putin to visit Kenya, citing the strengthening relationship between the two countries.

The developments signal an expansion of Kenya-Russia cooperation across security, education, employment, transport and diplomacy, alongside efforts to address the return of Kenyans who travelled to Russia for military purposes.