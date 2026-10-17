Trump withholds Russia sanctions despite new US law against Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the reported arrangement, describing it as a gift to Putin that amounts to “an investment in a war that must be ended”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the reported arrangement, describing it as a gift to Putin that amounts to “an investment in a war that must be ended”.
The first vessel, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity, sank after sending a distress signal, with six crew members rescued and 10 others still missing.
The dispute began after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed last week that Ukraine had handed over two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting alongside Russian forces.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 450 drones heading for the capital had been shot down in what he called an "unprecedented attack".
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
A former Army officer, Driscoll was commissioned in 2007 and served as an armour officer with the 10th Mountain Division. He led a cavalry platoon and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom
The strike caused shells, mines and drones to detonate late on Friday, triggering a blast that damaged nearby properties including a care home for the elderly and disabled, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight assault was not limited to the Kyiv region, with Russian forces also targeting Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine has suspended elections under martial law, a measure still widely supported by the population as the country focuses on fighting off the Russian invasion launched in 2022.
Fedorov, who did not directly mention Zelensky in his video, was unexpectedly removed as defence minister in late July, only six months after taking up the position.
The 11-day exercise is designed to strengthen the defensive readiness of US and South Korean forces on the Korean Peninsula. This year’s drills are expected to involve roughly 18,000 South Korean troops, while about 28,500 US service members are stationed in South Korea
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy met Trump and later said the US leader had agreed to license the production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine. However, Trump later told reporters that no such agreement had been reached.
The latest bombardment highlights a dual challenge for Ukraine in its fifth year of war. It is facing intensifying Russian missile attacks alongside rare domestic political instability triggered by a sudden wartime shakeup of its defence leadership.
In March 2026, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to end the recruitment of Kenyan citizens into Russia’s military through official defence channels.
The move comes after the IOC Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on July 7, ruling that previous restrictions imposed in response to Russia's war in Ukraine were no longer applicable.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a separate ceasefire covering 8–9 May ahead of Victory Day celebrations on Saturday. Ukraine, however, had pushed for a longer and indefinite ceasefire beginning 6 May, which was not accepted.
The announcement from Moscow follows repeated appeals by President Volodymyr Zelensky for a ceasefire, which had previously gone unanswered by the Kremlin. The latest declaration is likely to be met with suspicion in Ukraine, especially given past experiences with similar pauses.
She claims senior officials ignored warnings, while recruitment processes left many defrauded, raising concerns about accountability, governance, and the protection of vulnerable workers.
Energy executive Mohamud Salat says global fuel crises can spur innovation and cleaner alternatives, but warns Kenya’s weak refining capacity and stalled Turkana oil plans limit long-term gains.
As part of the agreement, Kenya’s embassy in Moscow has been granted consular access to nationals in hospitals and civilian facilities to support the repatriation of the injured and facilitate “the dignified return of the remains of those who have lost their lives.”
State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, outlined mounting concerns stemming from renewed hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, as well as growing cases of Kenyans in distress in Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation.
Authorities have reported that some Kenyans have been misled into joining fighting forces through false job offers. Security agencies warn that unemployed youth, former military personnel, and other vulnerable groups are being targeted with promises of high-paying contracts, only to be sent into conflict zones.
According to the NIS report, rogue recruitment agencies are targeting former military personnel, ex-police officers, and civilians aged 25 to 50 who are desperate for work abroad.
Mudavadi also disclosed that President William Ruto has previously engaged the Ukrainian government over Kenyans detained as prisoners of war, using diplomatic channels to secure their release and safe return to the country.
In a message to staff on Sunday, Sing’Oei said 2025 placed intense demands on officers due to a rapidly shifting global environment, but noted that they rose to the challenge and continued to deliver on the department’s mandate.
Zelensky will attend the talks in Downing Street alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
In a statement on Friday, December 5, 2025, Zelensky said Ukrainian emergency services are responding almost every day and every night to the aftermath of Russian strikes targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure.
Ukraine and its European allies had expressed concern over the leaked proposals, seen as favouring Russia and welcomed by Vladimir Putin as "the basis" for settlement. Zelensky had said Ukraine "might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner".
Rubio, whose reported comments about the plan have thrown an extraordinary element of confusion into efforts to negotiate an end to the war, landed shortly before 9:30 am (0830 GMT), according to AFP journalists on site.
Zelensky’s remarks followed his meeting with senior US military officials in Kyiv, including US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, army chief of staff Gen Randy George and top commander in Europe Gen Chris Donahue. Though he did not endorse the draft, Zelensky said he “appreciated the efforts of President Trump and his team to return security to Europe,” signaling a desire to keep communication open with Washington even while raising concerns.