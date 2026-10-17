Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Russia-Ukraine war

Easter truce offers brief hope in Russia-Ukraine war
Global Affairs

Easter truce offers brief hope in Russia-Ukraine war

The announcement from Moscow follows repeated appeals by President Volodymyr Zelensky for a ceasefire, which had previously gone unanswered by the Kremlin. The latest declaration is likely to be met with suspicion in Ukraine, especially given past experiences with similar pauses.

By
US hails 'tremendous progress' at Ukraine peace talks
Global Affairs

US hails 'tremendous progress' at Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine and its European allies had expressed concern over the leaked proposals, seen as favouring Russia and welcomed by Vladimir Putin as "the basis" for settlement. Zelensky had said Ukraine "might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner".

By
Rubio lands in Geneva for talks on Ukraine plan
News

Rubio lands in Geneva for talks on Ukraine plan

Rubio, whose reported comments about the plan have thrown an extraordinary element of confusion into efforts to negotiate an end to the war, landed shortly before 9:30 am (0830 GMT), according to AFP journalists on site.

By
Kyiv studies US-Russia draft as Zelensky plans talks with Trump
Global Affairs

Kyiv studies US-Russia draft as Zelensky plans talks with Trump

Zelensky’s remarks followed his meeting with senior US military officials in Kyiv, including US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, army chief of staff Gen Randy George and top commander in Europe Gen Chris Donahue. Though he did not endorse the draft, Zelensky said he “appreciated the efforts of President Trump and his team to return security to Europe,” signaling a desire to keep communication open with Washington even while raising concerns.

By