Seoul seeks apology after Ukraine reveals transfer of North Korean POWs

South Korea has demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine over the public disclosure of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.

The dispute began after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed last week that Ukraine had handed over two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting alongside Russian forces.

Zelensky said the soldiers were not easy to capture alive.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung criticised Ukraine for making the transfer public, saying Seoul had expected the matter to remain confidential. Ukraine’s presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn, however, denied that there was a confidentiality agreement, saying it would be unusual for the transfer to be carried out in secret.

South Korea has rejected that explanation, saying Ukraine’s denial itself has damaged trust between the two governments. The presidential office says it is considering further measures over what it described as a serious breach of confidence.

The two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces last year after North Korea deployed troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

They were later transferred to South Korea, where a lawmaker said they wanted to live a normal life.

The dispute could also affect military ties between Seoul and Kyiv.

South Korea has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine because of its restrictions on military assistance to countries at war, although it has considered requests for defensive weapons.

Analysts say the disagreement could make South Korea more cautious about providing further military support to Ukraine, while Seoul is also concerned that publicity surrounding the North Korean soldiers could increase tensions with Pyongyang.