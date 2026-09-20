Two killed, six injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region

At least two people have been killed and six injured in a "massive" overnight Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Governor Andrei Vorobyev has said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 450 drones heading for the capital had been shot down in what he called an "unprecedented attack". The city's main oil refinery was damaged and several homes were set ablaze.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kyiv had hit a "key" Russian oil facility and a logistics site in the region, representing "billions of dollars that sustain the war machine".

Ukrainian officials meanwhile said nine people, including three children, had been killed in Russian attacks in the Kyiv and Sumy regions on Saturday.

The overnight attack is thought to be among the largest drone attacks on the Moscow region since the war began.

Russia and Ukraine have recently intensified their strikes, targeting energy-generating and transport facilities, as well as major logistics hubs.

A 44-year-old woman was killed in Sofyino on Sunday after a drone hit a three-storey residential building, regional head Vorobyev said. Another five people - including two children - were injured.

An elderly man died after a private house was hit in the Orekhovo-Zuevo district, Vorobyev added.