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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Zelenskyy: Russian strikes across Ukraine kill two, wound dozens
Global Affairs

Zelenskyy: Russian strikes across Ukraine kill two, wound dozens

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Zelenskyy said he had received reports of strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad and several other regions. In Odesa, repair teams were working to restore electricity after an attack on energy infrastructure, while residential buildings and the port were also damaged

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