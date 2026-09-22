UK to deploy RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 450 drones heading for the capital had been shot down in what he called an "unprecedented attack".
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight assault was not limited to the Kyiv region, with Russian forces also targeting Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.
Taking to his X account on Sunday, Zelenskyy said he had received reports of strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad and several other regions. In Odesa, repair teams were working to restore electricity after an attack on energy infrastructure, while residential buildings and the port were also damaged
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy met Trump and later said the US leader had agreed to license the production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine. However, Trump later told reporters that no such agreement had been reached.
The latest bombardment highlights a dual challenge for Ukraine in its fifth year of war. It is facing intensifying Russian missile attacks alongside rare domestic political instability triggered by a sudden wartime shakeup of its defence leadership.