News

Budget figures show a continued gap between what the judiciary receives and what it needs. In the 2024/2025 financial year, the institution was allocated about Sh21.85 billion against a requirement of roughly Sh44.9 billion. For the 2025/2026 financial year, funding rose to about Sh24.94 billion, while the need stood at around Sh40.1 billion, leaving a shortfall of over 35 percent.