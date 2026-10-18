Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
While passing her condolences on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome said Opicho “occupies a special place in the institutional history of the Judiciary”.
Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society
Speaking during a forum marking 16 years of the 2010 Constitution on Thursday, Koome said Kenyans had confidence in the Judiciary, demonstrated by their decision to bring disputes before the courts.
CJ Koome noted that the National Council on the Administration of Justice has continued building the capacity of institutions involved in the administration of justice through stronger dispute resolution systems, protection of judicial independence and increased public awareness.
Speaking during Justice Gatembu's installation as President of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, Koome said the judiciary had made significant strides in expanding access to appellate justice but warned that the growing backlog of cases remained one of its biggest challenges.
Koome welcomed proposals contained in the Elections Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2026, urging both the National Assembly and Senate to expedite their consideration and enactment
Speaking during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and the Election Operations Plan 2025–2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ethekon said the commission had witnessed troubling patterns during recent by-elections where political actors allegedly mobilised and armed youth under the pretext of safeguarding votes.
Chief Justice Martha Koome told the Post-CSW70 National Stakeholders’ Forum that Kenya must strengthen prevention, accountability and survivor-centred justice. She cited specialised Gender Justice Courts and expanded protection systems amid rising GBV cases.
Omae said the commission under his leadership would put focus on healing divisions, promoting peaceful coexistence and reinforcing unity among communities.
In Gazette Notice No. 6567, issued under the Constitution of Kenya and the Judicial Service Act, the Chief Justice provided a framework aimed at ensuring continuity of cases and preventing delays or prejudice to litigants affected by the transfers.
The President congratulated Justice Warsame on his elevation to the Supreme Court, describing the appointment as a rare responsibility held by only a small number of jurists in the country.
The appointment follows Warsame’s nomination by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following successful interviews.
Budget figures show a continued gap between what the judiciary receives and what it needs. In the 2024/2025 financial year, the institution was allocated about Sh21.85 billion against a requirement of roughly Sh44.9 billion. For the 2025/2026 financial year, funding rose to about Sh24.94 billion, while the need stood at around Sh40.1 billion, leaving a shortfall of over 35 percent.
In a statement issued on Friday, JSC Chairperson Martha Koome acknowledged the findings of the report, which profiled corruption across the public sector, including within the Judiciary, and outlined measures already in place to address integrity concerns.
Chief Justice Martha Koome, said the nominations followed the conclusion of a rigorous and transparent recruitment process that attracted hundreds of applicants.
Speaking during the installation of Monica Mbaru as the new Principal Judge of the ELRC at Milimani on Friday, Koome highlighted the progress made through virtual hearings while stressing the need to institutionalise digital innovations.
Koome said lawyers hold a key position in protecting the promises contained in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, noting that their work helps maintain democratic stability in the country.
Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Monday, Koome highlighted that 62,932 traffic cases were filed in the 2024/2025 financial year, with offenses ranging from reckless driving, causing death, contravening insurance laws, to driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Small Claims Court was rolled out in April 2021 to offer an affordable and fast option for resolving civil disputes involving amounts not exceeding Sh 1 million. The courts were introduced to reduce delays and limit lengthy litigation that often locks out ordinary citizens.
A duty Judge will be on standby throughout the recess to handle matters that are urgent and cannot wait until the court resumes normal sittings.
The move, announced during the Judiciary’s Dialogue Day in Kibera, is intended to protect suspects from unnecessary delays and potential mistreatment. Across the country, similar dialogue sessions allowed citizens to share their challenges in accessing justice.
The vacancy was formally declared by Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome through Gazette Notice No. 380, issued under the Judicial Service Act. The notice confirms that the opening is for one post, referenced as V/No. 1/2026, and comes with a gross monthly salary ranging from Sh956,192 to Sh1.26 million, excluding benefits.
Speaking during the swearing-in of Ali Abdullahi Surraw as the Commission’s new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, she said the work of the SRC directly shapes how public institutions serve Kenyans and stressed the need for an efficient, motivated, and people-centred public service.
Speaking during the conferment ceremony at State House, Nairobi on Thursday, she said the rank recognizes not only personal achievement but also the nation’s confidence in the integrity, professional excellence, and distinguished service of the senior advocates honored.
The petition also outlines multiple accusations against Damacline Bosibori, including rudeness towards advocates, refusal to sign orders issued by other courts, careless issuance of warrants, and harassment of litigants and police officers.
In her address, Koome emphasized the commissioners' responsibility in guiding the police service toward ethical conduct and responsiveness to citizens' concerns.
Koome said the attack had not only caused extensive damage to the structure but also destroyed crucial case files, disrupting ongoing proceedings and denying justice to many.
JSC outlined the vacancies as part of a broader strategy to enhance court operations and improve access to justice nationwide.
Her move follows a May 9 ruling by the Court of Appeal that quashed an earlier decision by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who had appointed the same trio last year.