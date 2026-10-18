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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Martha Koome

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award

Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society

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IEBC warns political gangs threaten credibility of 2027 elections
News

IEBC warns political gangs threaten credibility of 2027 elections

Speaking during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and the Election Operations Plan 2025–2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ethekon said the commission had witnessed troubling patterns during recent by-elections where political actors allegedly mobilised and armed youth under the pretext of safeguarding votes.

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Deputy Chief Registrar:Judiciary under strain as funding gaps slow justice delivery
News

Deputy Chief Registrar:Judiciary under strain as funding gaps slow justice delivery

Budget figures show a continued gap between what the judiciary receives and what it needs. In the 2024/2025 financial year, the institution was allocated about Sh21.85 billion against a requirement of roughly Sh44.9 billion. For the 2025/2026 financial year, funding rose to about Sh24.94 billion, while the need stood at around Sh40.1 billion, leaving a shortfall of over 35 percent.

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Judiciary opens Supreme Court judge vacancy with Sh1.26m pay
News

Judiciary opens Supreme Court judge vacancy with Sh1.26m pay

The vacancy was formally declared by Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome through Gazette Notice No. 380, issued under the Judicial Service Act. The notice confirms that the opening is for one post, referenced as V/No. 1/2026, and comes with a gross monthly salary ranging from Sh956,192 to Sh1.26 million, excluding benefits.

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CJ Koome urges SRC to balance fair pay with fiscal responsibility
News

CJ Koome urges SRC to balance fair pay with fiscal responsibility

Speaking during the swearing-in of Ali Abdullahi Surraw as the Commission’s new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, she said the work of the SRC directly shapes how public institutions serve Kenyans and stressed the need for an efficient, motivated, and people-centred public service.

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