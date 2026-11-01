Ruto, Koome and Cabinet Secretaries name officials to key public institutions

President William Ruto has appointed Ali Wario as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) and Njeru Peter Ndwiga as chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya in a fresh round of appointments to government institutions published in the Kenya Gazette.

The two appointments, announced through Gazette Notices No. 16956 and 16957 dated October 30, 2026, will run for three years from the date of publication.

Wario will lead the NCPD, which coordinates population and development programmes, advises the government on population policy and provides research and demographic information to support national planning.

Ndwiga's appointment was made under the Coffee Act, 2026, with the board mandated to regulate and promote the coffee industry, oversee industry standards and support the development and marketing of Kenyan coffee. His appointment revokes an earlier appointment published under Gazette Notice No. 14143 of 2026.

The changes also affect the Coffee Research and Training Institute of Kenya, where Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of its council for three years.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed Peter Kagia as chairperson of the Insurance Institute of Kenya Council, alongside seven members: George Ogutu, Jane Onimo, Christine Ronga, Agnes Macharia, Carolyne Ayiro, Michael Omondi and Elijah Githinji. Their three-year terms also took effect on October 30.

Mbadi further appointed Juliet Owino, Kepha Nyandega, Sheikh Abdullahi Salat, Sujatha Kotamraju and Dr Susan Ontiri as members of the NCPD for three years.

In the judiciary, Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Lady Justice Monica Mbaru as chairperson of the Employment and Labour Relations Rules Committee, replacing Justice Byram Ongaya, whose appointment was revoked.

Koome also appointed Acting Registrar Fredrick M. Nyamora as the committee's secretary, while Wycliffe Oyoo and Elisiphah Wanjiru Njuguna were named members. Their five-year terms took effect on October 1, 2026.

Gender, Culture and Children Services Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo reappointed Angwenyi Jimmy Nuru Ondieki as Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Heroes Council and David Lebarleyia as a member, both for three years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Bare Duale renewed the appointments of Dr Erneo Nyakiba and Judith Jerotich to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board of Directors for another three years.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba appointed Gideon John Kamau Maina to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Board for three years. He also appointed Judson Obiria Nyabuto, Simon Ole Masi, Netty Chemutai, Mary Amboka and Japheth Kibet Sugut to the Kerio Valley University College Council for similar terms.

Ogamba further constituted a Multi-Stakeholder Task Team on Unrest in Schools, appointing Abdirashid Mohamed Hussein, David Muchunguh and Prof Joseph Githui Kabiru as members. Evelyn Owoko, Catherine Matara, Dr Fred Odhiambo and Dr Wilfred Marube were appointed joint secretaries, effective October 30.

Meanwhile, East African Community Affairs, ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul Moe reappointed Noah Lokamar and Jeremiah Sang as members of the Kerio Valley Development Authority for one year, effective November 2, 2026.