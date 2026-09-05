Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries name new leaders to key State boards
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
Mbadi said he has already made up his mind not to seek any political seat in the next General Election, adding that his focus remains on national duties within government as the country heads into a busy political period.
The changes, published in a Gazette Notice dated June 26, 2026, touch on higher learning institutions, national polytechnics, financial regulators, investment agencies, tourism bodies and other state entities, with several officials securing fresh terms while others join the boards for the first time.
Sports CS Salim Mvurya says the Coast now has over 106 government appointments and visible projects, urging residents to stay united and leverage inclusion to demand more development before 2027.