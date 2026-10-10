Ruto, CSs unveil fresh line-up of State Agency appointments
The President renewed Job Chirchir’s term as non-executive chairperson of the Water Services Regulatory Board for another three years, effective October 14, 2026.
The President renewed Job Chirchir’s term as non-executive chairperson of the Water Services Regulatory Board for another three years, effective October 14, 2026.
The gazettement formally establishes August 10, 2027, as the date for the presidential, parliamentary and county-level elections.
The verification exercise will run from September 8 to October 29 and will cover officers whose cases are linked specifically to demonstrations, public protests and riots that occurred between January 1, 2013 and June 2, 2025.
The appointments, published in the Kenya Gazette on Monday, also saw Flora Nduku Mutua named to the PSC, while Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion were appointed members of the TSC. All four appointments will run for six years.
Treasury figures show that most of the money released in July was meant for day-to-day operations. Sh39.7 billion went towards recurrent spending, including salaries and administrative expenses, while Sh4.9 billion was set aside for development.
KCAA published the decisions in a Kenya Gazette notice dated August 7, 2026. The approvals were made under the Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013 and the Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations, 2025.
Human rights, Reparations, Victim compensation, Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Enforced disappearances, Sexual offences reparations, Data protection, Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Gazette
The commission said another 10 files had been returned for further investigations, meaning additional inquiries were required before the cases could proceed to the next stage.
According to the Commission's Second Quarterly Report covering the period between April 1 and June 30, 2026, the cases involve allegations of corruption, procurement fraud, conflict of interest, bribery, money laundering, forged academic certificates and abuse of office across national and county governments.
The shortlisted candidates come from 16 counties, with Wajir emerging as the most represented county with seven candidates. Mombasa follows with six, while Lamu has four and Kilifi has three.
Published in the Kenya Gazette, the regulations require every gambling advertisement to receive approval from the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) before it can be aired, published or distributed. They also require foreign betting operators to provide Sh300 million in capital and guarantees before they can do business in the country.
The appointment was published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated July 22, 2026.
The newly appointed board members are James Mworia Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibui Maranga, Latoya Ouna, Lawrence Kibet and Mohammed Abdirahman Hassan.
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has rolled out a 10-year Courier Hailing Service Provider licence to cover companies offering courier services through digital platforms. Under the new category, firms will pay a Sh5,000 application fee, an initial licence fee of Sh100,000 and an annual operating fee of Sh100,000 or 0.4 percent of their annual gross turnover, whichever is higher.
Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, Kondiwa argued that the government currently lacks a clear picture of the actual number of active vehicles operating on Kenyan roads, creating gaps that can be exploited and affecting national planning.
According to the court filings, the challenge centres on the process used in introducing the regulations, with the petitioner arguing that constitutional and legal requirements were not properly followed.
The panel said compensation is only being issued to victims who have completed the verification process and formally agreed to participate in the programme.
President William Ruto reappointed Dr David Nkedianye as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Board for three years, effective May 29, 2026, per Kenya Gazette Notice No. 8028.
In a special gazette notice issued on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the holiday had been declared under the Public Holidays Act.
In a notice dated April 23, 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that the extension would take effect on on April 23, 2026 at 6.30 p.m for a period of thirty (30) days.
Under the proposed political tariff structure, presidential candidates will pay Sh500,000, governors Sh200,000, senators Sh150,000, Members of Parliament and Woman Representatives Sh100,000, and Members of County Assembly Sh15,000. Political parties will continue paying a yearly flat rate of Sh600,000.
Mzee Mwinyi Mzee has been reappointed as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coast Development Authority
In Meru County, Igoji Police Station will dispose of 15 motorcycles after receiving approval from the Nkubu Law Court. The bikes, which are widely used for both business and private transport, include five Captain 150cc models, two Boxer 150cc units and two Tiger 150cc motorcycles.
The appointments, made under Article 166(1)(b) of the Constitution, were published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated January 27, 2026.
The awards featured the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya and the Order of the Burning Spear, which remain the highest symbols of national appreciation.
The designated stations span across various counties, including border areas and remote regions that have historically faced security challenges such as banditry and livestock theft.
This move is seen as a way to reduce delays that have long hindered county projects and service delivery.