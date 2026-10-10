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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Gazette

New gambling rules deal major blow to betting firms and broadcasters
News

New gambling rules deal major blow to betting firms and broadcasters

Published in the Kenya Gazette, the regulations require every gambling advertisement to receive approval from the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) before it can be aired, published or distributed. They also require foreign betting operators to provide Sh300 million in capital and guarantees before they can do business in the country.

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Uber, Bolt, Glovo face higher licence fees under new delivery permit
Business

Uber, Bolt, Glovo face higher licence fees under new delivery permit

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has rolled out a 10-year Courier Hailing Service Provider licence to cover companies offering courier services through digital platforms. Under the new category, firms will pay a Sh5,000 application fee, an initial licence fee of Sh100,000 and an annual operating fee of Sh100,000 or 0.4 percent of their annual gross turnover, whichever is higher.

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MPs reject new music tariffs, demand major review over cost concerns
News

MPs reject new music tariffs, demand major review over cost concerns

Under the proposed political tariff structure, presidential candidates will pay Sh500,000, governors Sh200,000, senators Sh150,000, Members of Parliament and Woman Representatives Sh100,000, and Members of County Assembly Sh15,000. Political parties will continue paying a yearly flat rate of Sh600,000.

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