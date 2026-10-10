Ruto, CSs unveil fresh line-up of State Agency appointments

President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretaries have announced a new round of appointments to government agencies, retaining several serving officials while naming new members to boards and councils across multiple sectors.

The changes, published in the Kenya Gazette on October 9, 2026, affect institutions overseeing water regulation, forestry, public funds, medical research, energy, agriculture, communications and physical planning. Most of the appointments and renewals are for three years, although their start dates vary.

Ruto renewed Job Chirchir’s term as non-executive chairperson of the Water Services Regulatory Board for another three years, effective October 14, 2026.

The President also retained four members of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council for a further three-year term beginning October 9. They are Francis Habara Moroto, Habon Billow Farah, Joseph Kimutai Boit and Rusiana Makasi Mitau.

Another presidential decision concerned the leadership of the Kenya Forest Service, where Titus Kipkoech Korir was reappointed as non-executive chairperson for three years from October 14, 2026.

The notice stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 (1) (a) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint TITUS KIPKOECH KORIR to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 14th October, 2026,” the notice adds.

Treasury appoints new board members

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi made several appointments, including naming Kevin Owango Onyango and Dennis Miskellah to the Local Authorities Provident Fund Board of Trustees.

The two officials will serve three-year terms that began on October 9, 2026.

Mbadi also renewed Olago Aluoch’s appointment as non-executive chairperson of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Board for another three years.

Masitsa Naomi Shiyonga was appointed alongside Aluoch as a member of the board of directors, while Gerald Okoko received a new three-year term on the board of the Kenya Trade Network Agency.

Health, energy and agriculture sectors included

In the health sector, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointed Luka Chemwolo to the Kenya Medical Research Institute Council for a period of three years.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi extended Jane Masai’s tenure on the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority board for another three years, starting October 14.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also renewed John Karuru Mwangi’s appointment as a member of the board of directors of the Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre for a further three years.

At the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo Gitau reappointed John Kieru Wambui to the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication Council for an additional three-year term.

Forestry boards receive renewed appointments

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo Barasa announced renewed terms for two officials serving in forestry institutions.

Jane Simita Munka was reappointed to the Kenya Forest Service board for three years from October 14, 2026.

Metett Kibet Robert was also given another three-year term on the Kenya Forestry Research Institute board, effective October 9.

The appointments maintain the two officials in their respective institutions for the specified periods.

New chairperson appointed to planners' board

A change in leadership was also announced at the Physical Planners Registration Board.

Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome appointed Mugendi Geoffrey Moses as the board’s non-executive chairperson for a three-year term.

The Gazette notice also confirmed the cancellation of Peris Chepchirchir Mang’ira’s appointment, stating: “The appointment of Peris Chepchirchir Mang’ira is revoked,” observed the notice.

The appointments were made under various legal provisions governing the affected institutions. While some terms began on October 9, others are scheduled to take effect on October 14, 2026