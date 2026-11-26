Retailers and distributors could avoid a fresh round of national licensing requirements under proposed tobacco law changes, even as Parliament moves to tighten controls on vaping products, nicotine pouches and other emerging tobacco alternatives.

The National Assembly Health Committee has backed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, 2007, seeking to expand government oversight of nicotine products while limiting the regulatory burden on businesses that already operate under county licensing systems.

In its report on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, the committee recommended that national product registration and licensing requirements be confined to manufacturers and importers, leaving retailers, wholesalers and distributors to operate under existing county business permit arrangements.

The proposal is aimed at avoiding overlapping licensing systems that could increase operating costs for businesses across the tobacco supply chain.

The committee, chaired by Seme MP James Nyikal, rejected proposals to abolish county licensing, arguing that trade licensing is a devolved function that must be respected in the proposed legal framework.

“This is expected to ease the burden on retailers, wholesalers and distributors who already operate under existing county business licensing arrangements,” the report states.

The Bill seeks to extend the reach of the Tobacco Control Act to cover electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches and synthetic nicotine, which lawmakers say have not been adequately regulated under the existing law.

To strengthen accountability, MPs proposed that manufacturers and importers be responsible for registering their products, with the Ministry of Health required to make public lists of approved and prohibited products through the Kenya Gazette and its website.

The committee's recommendations come against the backdrop of concerns over rising nicotine use among young people. A 2024 survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse found that 12 per cent of university students surveyed were using tobacco products, with electronic cigarettes and nicotine pouches accounting for 5.8 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively.

Lawmakers also pointed to the expanding illicit cigarette market, estimated to have increased from 27 per cent in 2023 to 45 per cent in 2025, with the government losing an estimated Sh12 billion annually in tax revenue.

Despite proposing licensing relief, the committee declined to grant retailers a legal defence against prosecution for selling products whose approval status they could not independently establish, a proposal raised by the Retail Trade Association of Kenya.

MPs also retained the proposed ban on online and e-commerce sales of tobacco products, nicotine pouches and electronic nicotine delivery systems, arguing that remote transactions make it difficult to reliably verify buyers' ages.

Restrictions on flavoured nicotine products and additives that make tobacco products more appealing, easier to inhale or more palatable were also upheld, despite industry concerns that the restrictions could drive consumers towards illegal markets.

The committee further retained the proposed restriction on tobacco sales within 100 metres of premises primarily serving people under the age of 18, as part of efforts to shield minors from exposure and access.