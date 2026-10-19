CJ Koome appoints Isaac Mutiso, Dorcas Maoga to Auctioneers Licensing Board

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Isaac Musila Mutiso and Dorcas Gachieri Maoga as members of the Auctioneers Licensing Board for a three-year term, effective September 19, 2026.

The appointments were announced in Gazette Notice No. 16249, dated October 8, 2026, under the Auctioneers Act, Cap. 526.

The notice, signed by Koome in her capacity as Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, states that the appointments were made under Section 3(1)(e) of the Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (1) (e) of the Auctioneers Act, the Chief Justice appoints Isaac Musila Mutiso and Dorcas Gachieri Maoga to be Members of the Auctioneers Licensing Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the September 19, 2026.”

The appointments place Mutiso and Maoga on the statutory body responsible for overseeing the auctioneering profession in Kenya.

The Auctioneers Licensing Board operates under the Auctioneers Act, which establishes the legal framework for regulating auctioneers and their professional activities in Kenya.

The board's responsibilities include licensing auctioneers, supervising their professional conduct and ensuring compliance with the law.

It also exercises oversight over the auctioneering business and practice, helping maintain standards within an industry involved in the sale of property and other assets through public auctions.

Auctioneers play a role in executing court orders, recovering debts and selling assets in accordance with applicable legal procedures. Their activities can affect individuals, businesses and financial institutions involved in disputes or enforcement proceedings.

The board's regulatory responsibilities are therefore important in promoting accountability and ensuring that licensed practitioners operate within the law.

Under the statutory framework, auctioneers must meet the applicable licensing requirements before conducting regulated auctioneering activities.

The board also has a role in addressing professional misconduct and maintaining standards in the industry.

Their inclusion in the board's membership follows the appointment powers provided to the Chief Justice under Section 3(1)(e) of the Auctioneers Act.

The three-year tenure establishes the period for which they have been appointed, subject to the applicable legal provisions.

The appointments formalise their membership of the body responsible for regulating auctioneering practice and maintaining professional standards in Kenya.

Further official information would be required to establish their individual career histories and the specific expertise they bring to the board.