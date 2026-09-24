EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has urged Kenyans to keep at least 300 metres away from accidents involving petroleum and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tankers, warning that leaks and spills can trigger deadly fires or explosions without warning.

The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.

“Human life is precious, and a life lost can never be recovered,” EPRA said in a safety advisory issued following continued reports of road accidents involving petroleum and LPG tankers.

The Authority said some of the accidents have resulted in deaths and injuries among members of the public.

EPRA extended its condolences to families who have lost loved ones in the incidents and wished those injured a speedy and full recovery.

It warned that fires and explosions involving petroleum products or LPG can have devastating consequences, with survivors potentially suffering severe and lifelong injuries.

The regulator also cautioned members of the public against approaching accident scenes to collect spilled fuel or interfere with damaged tankers.

“Do not scoop, siphon, collect, transport or handle spilled or leaking petroleum products,” the Authority said, warning that such actions could result in death or lifelong injuries.

EPRA urged people near tanker accidents to avoid smoking, lighting fires or using naked flames, even when they are beyond the recommended 300-metre safety distance.

It also warned against activities that could produce sparks, including unnecessarily starting or running vehicles and equipment close to a petroleum spill or LPG leak.

Members of the public were further advised not to tamper with tanker valves, compartments or other equipment while emergency teams are responding to an incident.

EPRA said it is continuing to enforce safety requirements for petroleum and LPG transporters, including vehicle roadworthiness checks and driver competency requirements.

The regulator said it would also work with other stakeholders to improve compliance with safety standards and prevent similar incidents.

The public has been urged to give emergency responders, police officers and other authorised personnel enough room to secure and manage accident scenes.

Petroleum and LPG accidents can be reported to EPRA through the toll-free emergency number 0800722243, hotline 0709336000, USSD code *363#, or email [email protected].