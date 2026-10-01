Manufacturers call for stronger LPG regulation over illegal refilling
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
Petroleum tankers were involved in 77 accidents, making up 63.6 per cent of all the cases reported. The incidents resulted in 17 deaths and 135 injuries.
The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.
Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Gachagua said the facility, which he referred to as a “black site”, was established in June 2025 and operates with a multi-rank police command despite not being gazetted.
The National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation recommended the annulment of the Petroleum (Operation of Common Petroleum Facilities) Regulations, 2025, which were designed to introduce an open tender system (OTS) for importing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Household electricity use grew by 13.03 percent to 3,640.32 GWh, making residential consumption one of the fastest-growing segments of the market. Small commercial enterprises also saw an 11.5 percent increase in usage, reaching 1,913.26 GWh, a rise attributed to urban expansion and growth in micro and small businesses.
A report by the Wall Street Journal said that the U.S. Justice Department is looking into the activities of several tankers supplying cargo to Adani Enterprises.