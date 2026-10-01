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Radio Generation Kenya

LPG

EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents
Business

EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents

The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.

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