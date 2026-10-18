17 injured as mourners’ vehicle crashes along Nakuru-Eldoret highway
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.
The seven, who are among 11 victims admitted to the intensive care unit at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), have burns affecting more than 25 per cent of their bodies, according to the hospital.
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
The passengers had travelled from Nthongoni in Kibwezi East and were headed to Ikangavya, where they were expected to attend a dowry payment ceremony and related celebrations.
According to the company, preliminary information indicates that one truck attempting to overtake was hit from behind by another truck, leading to a collision that forced one of the vehicles into the path of the oncoming Tahmeed bus. However, it stressed that the official investigations would determine the exact cause of the crash.
Witnesses said several occupants were trapped inside the wreckage immediately after the collision, prompting members of the public and emergency responders to launch rescue operations.
Nairobi-based traffic liaison officer Boniface Otieno said road crashes remain a major concern not just in Kenya but around the world.
The affected companies, including The Guardian Coach Limited, Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd, Monna Comfort Sacco, and Greenline Company Ltd, must comply with strict vehicle inspections, driver re-tests, and operational safety conditions before their licences can be reinstated.
Pathologists said the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma, resulting in extensive damage to the chest, including a perforated heart, which was identified as the primary cause of death.