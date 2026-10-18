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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

road accidents

EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents
Business

EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents

The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.

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Tahmeed breaks silence after Konza crash kills six
News

Tahmeed breaks silence after Konza crash kills six

According to the company, preliminary information indicates that one truck attempting to overtake was hit from behind by another truck, leading to a collision that forced one of the vehicles into the path of the oncoming Tahmeed bus. However, it stressed that the official investigations would determine the exact cause of the crash.

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