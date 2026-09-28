Miano: AI key to Kenya’s tourism promotion

Kenya is turning to artificial intelligence and digital platforms to promote its tourism destinations and reach more travellers as the tourism sector adapts to changing travel habits.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says travellers are increasingly using smartphones, social media and online platforms to discover destinations, compare experiences and make travel decisions.

“Today’s traveller is increasingly using a smartphone, digital platforms and online tools to discover destinations, compare experiences and make travel decisions,” Miano said on Sunday.

Miano said the government must change how it markets Kenya to ensure its destinations and tourism products remain visible and accessible on the digital platforms where travellers make decisions.

She said the Ministry is already using technology to promote Kenya, citing Safari Live, developed in partnership with Wildlife Earth, as one of the initiatives showcasing the country’s wildlife and destinations to global audiences.

Miano also highlighted Tembea Kenya, which promotes destinations and tourism experiences across the country while encouraging domestic travel. She said young people, influencers and digital content creators would play a key role in expanding Kenya’s visibility online.

The remarks came as Kenya marked World Tourism Day 2026 in Uasin Gishu County under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the celebrations provided an opportunity to position Uasin Gishu and the wider North Rift as an emerging tourism circuit.

Bitok cited Eldoret’s city status, improving infrastructure and the region’s strong sporting heritage as opportunities to attract more visitors.

“It is time we fully opened up this tourism circuit. There is huge potential in this region,” Bitok said.

He said the planned 2029 World Athletics Championships would further raise the profile of the North Rift and provide an opportunity to link international sporting events with tourism experiences across the region.