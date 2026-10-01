Mombasa Road Deaths: Male vs Female
Figures in the Mombasa Road Safety Report 2025 show that deaths climbed from 2021 through 2023 before dropping slightly in the following two years.
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Men made up the largest share of road crash deaths recorded in Mombasa over the five years to 2025, pointing to a wide gender gap in road fatalities.
Figures in the Mombasa Road Safety Report 2025 show that deaths climbed from 2021 through 2023 before dropping slightly in the following two years.
The figures by gender are as follows;
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