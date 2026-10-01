Mombasa Road Deaths: Male vs Female
Figures in the Mombasa Road Safety Report 2025 show that deaths climbed from 2021 through 2023 before dropping slightly in the following two years.
Figures in the Mombasa Road Safety Report 2025 show that deaths climbed from 2021 through 2023 before dropping slightly in the following two years.
The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on pedestrians crossing busy roads at undesignated points, with NTSA warning that the practice puts lives at risk and disrupts traffic flow.
The concerns emerged when KeNHA officials appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where members questioned the state of major roads across the country and the pace at which damaged infrastructure is being repaired.
Coast traffic boss Asha Wario confirmed that the bus driver had attempted to overtake when the trailer rammed into the vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving the bus badly damaged.