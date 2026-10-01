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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

road fatalities

MPs fault KeNHA as bad roads continue to kill
News

MPs fault KeNHA as bad roads continue to kill

The concerns emerged when KeNHA officials appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where members questioned the state of major roads across the country and the pace at which damaged infrastructure is being repaired.

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