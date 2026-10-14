UK targets stronger Mombasa partnerships in education, trade and security

The United Kingdom is stepping up efforts to build closer ties with Kenya’s coastal communities, with British High Commissioner Matt Baugh saying the country wants to take its diplomatic services beyond Nairobi and engage more directly with local residents, businesses and leaders.

Speaking during the British High Commission’s first-ever Open House at Tononoka Hall in Mombasa on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Baugh said the initiative was designed to bring the UK closer to people along the coast and create more opportunities for cooperation in education, trade, investment, innovation, conservation, security and the blue economy.

He said the relationship between Kenya and the UK had grown through years of shared experiences, personal connections and cooperation in different areas, stressing that the partnership went beyond business transactions and official engagements.

“For decades, Kenyans and Brits have travelled together, studied together, invested together, married together,” he said, adding that the relationship between the two countries was about people and communities, not just trade figures and political statements.

Baugh described Mombasa as an important part of the longstanding relationship between the two countries, pointing to its history as a centre for the movement of people, cultures, ideas and commercial activity.

He said the decision to hold the Open House in the coastal city was part of a wider effort to make British diplomatic services more accessible to Kenyans outside the capital.

“That is why the British High Commission has come here – not just a single High Commissioner, or a single team. Breaking out of Nairobi and taking the show on the road – bringing the High Commission closer to people, businesses and communities on the coast,” Baugh said.

The event was intended to give residents and other visitors an opportunity to interact with British officials, learn about available services and discuss areas where Kenya and the UK could work together.

Baugh said the discussions would cover a wide range of interests, including scholarships, visas, investment opportunities and environmental conservation, allowing people to understand the services and partnerships available to them.

He also explained that holding the event at Tononoka Hall reflected the importance of working directly with communities and their leaders rather than limiting engagement to government offices and formal diplomatic meetings.

The High Commissioner thanked the Mombasa County Government for providing the venue, saying cooperation was most effective when it was built around local communities and developed in partnership with leaders on the ground.

Nassir Highlights UK Support for Mombasa Projects

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir welcomed the partnership between the county and the UK, saying it had contributed to infrastructure improvements and efforts to prepare the region for future economic growth.

He pointed to drainage projects around Star of the Sea and Baraki, which he said had helped tackle flooding, as well as infrastructure development in the Changamwe area near the port.

Nassir also highlighted a feasibility study for a proposed special economic zone that the county government carried out in partnership with Trademark Africa. He said the study examined the needs of the local population and explored opportunities that could support job creation.

The governor said the progress made through the partnership showed the value of cooperation and a willingness by both sides to support shared development goals.

“All this would not have been possible because something was initiated, something was reciprocated,” he said, thanking the UK for its continued cooperation with the county.

Nassir also reflected on his personal experience with the British Council in Mombasa, recalling how the institution had offered him a place to read and gain exposure.

He used the experience to call for renewed efforts to promote reading among children, saying access to books and learning opportunities could help equip young people with the knowledge they need to become future leaders.

His remarks placed education among the areas where continued cooperation could benefit the county, alongside infrastructure development and economic planning.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir speaking during the British High Commission’s first-ever Open House in Mombasa on October 13, 2026. — Nassir

Thoya Calls for Continued Cooperation on Security

Mombasa Deputy Governor Francis Thoya said the UK had supported the county in several areas, including education, trade, agriculture and security.

He noted that cooperation around the port and maritime security remained important, particularly through partnerships involving the Kenya Coast Guard and the Kenya Navy.

Given Mombasa’s role as a major port city, Thoya said continued coordination among the agencies involved in maritime security was an important part of the relationship between Kenya and the UK.

He also called for sustained cooperation on security as Kenya prepares for the next general election, noting that stability would remain essential to maintaining the partnership and advancing shared interests.

“There is plenty for us to work together moving forward,” he said.

Thoya’s remarks reinforced the need for both countries to maintain engagement on security while continuing to explore opportunities in other areas of development.

Mombasa Deputy Governor Francis Thoya. — Nassir/FB

UK-Kenya Partnership Set for Further Engagement

Baugh said the UK was proud of the achievements made through its relationship with Kenya and expressed confidence that the two countries could build on the progress made so far.

He said the High Commission intended to continue strengthening ties with communities along the coast, with the Open House providing an opportunity for direct engagement between British representatives and local stakeholders.

The initiative also offered a platform for residents, businesses and county leaders to discuss their priorities and identify areas where cooperation could deliver benefits to the region.

The Mombasa event comes a year after Kenya and the UK launched their Strategic Partnership, which focuses on trade, climate, security and innovation.

The partnership provides a framework for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while the High Commission’s outreach initiative seeks to bring that engagement closer to communities outside Nairobi.

Through its discussions on education, investment, conservation, maritime security and the blue economy, the Open House brought together several of the issues shaping the relationship between the two countries and the development priorities of Kenya’s coastal region.