Wetang’ula seeks China’s expertise to unlock Lamu Port’s potential

Kenya is considering a new approach to developing Lamu Port, with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula pointing to China’s Tianjin Port as a possible model for improving cargo operations, attracting investors and expanding the country’s access to regional and international markets.

Wetang’ula said Kenya could draw lessons from the Chinese facility’s use of automation, artificial intelligence, digital systems and clean energy to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of port operations.

He spoke during a visit to Tianjin Port and the Modern Industrial Exhibition and Exchange Centre in Binhai New Area, China, as part of his engagements at the 2026 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in China.

The visit is part of efforts to strengthen ties between Kenya and China, particularly in trade, technology transfer and industrial development.

Wetang’ula said Lamu Port could become a major alternative gateway for cargo serving Kenya and neighbouring countries, helping reduce the pressure on the Port of Mombasa.

The facility is a key part of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor, which has the potential to support cross-border trade and stimulate economic growth along the Coast.

However, the Speaker said realising these benefits would depend on Kenya's ability to equip the port with modern systems that improve cargo handling, minimise delays and make services more dependable.

"What we have seen in Tianjin is how automation, artificial intelligence and green energy can turn a port into a driver of industrial growth," Wetang'ula said.

"Kenya can adapt these lessons make Lamu more efficient, competitive and attractive to shipping lines and investors."

He said partnerships between the two ports could give Kenya access to technical expertise, cleaner cargo-handling machinery and digital solutions for customs clearance and logistics management.

According to Wetang’ula, improving these operations would reduce the time cargo spends at the port, speed up the delivery of goods and lower expenses for importers and exporters.

He said the changes could also improve the competitiveness of Kenyan businesses by making it easier for locally produced goods to reach buyers in regional and global markets.

The Speaker linked the need to improve trade infrastructure to the wide difference between Kenya's imports from China and its exports to the country.

Kenya purchased goods worth about $5.19 billion from China in 2025, compared with exports valued at $130.8 million, figures Wetang’ula cited as a reason for increasing domestic production and expanding the range of goods Kenya sells abroad.

He said an efficient Lamu Port, supported by local manufacturing and value addition, would help businesses transport their products to international markets more quickly and at a lower cost.

Wetang’ula also identified potential investments that could support the development of the Coast as an industrial and energy centre.

These include the proposed Dangote refinery and a planned green mobility partnership between Kenya and Endelevu Enterprise Corporation. The partnership is expected to support electric vehicle assembly and the development of charging infrastructure.

The Speaker was accompanied by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, nominated MP Irene Mayaka and Kiminini MP John Chikati, who said the experience in Tianjin offered lessons relevant to Kenya's development needs.

Baya said upgrading Lamu Port would be important in creating jobs for coastal residents and encouraging investment in the blue economy.

He said the benefits of improving port operations would extend to communities and businesses that depend on fishing, transport and small-scale trading.

"Lamu cannot remain underutilised asset. If we automate operations and cut cargo delays, we create real opportunities for fishermen, transporters and small traders at the Coast. Efficiency at the port means income at the grassroots," Baya said.

Mayaka called for investment in training alongside the introduction of new technology, saying women and young people needed the skills to compete for jobs in logistics and industrial production.

She warned that these groups could miss out on emerging opportunities if they were not prepared for changes in the workplace driven by automation, artificial intelligence and cleaner energy systems.

"What impressed me in Tianjin is the deliberate investment in people behind the technology. For Kenya, this means training our young women in logistics, Al-driven operations and green energy so they are not left port behind in the future of work," she said.

The delegation's engagements highlight Kenya's interest in applying lessons from China's industrial and transport infrastructure to its own development plans.

For Lamu, the focus is on improving the movement of cargo, attracting investment and creating stronger links between port operations, manufacturing and regional trade.

Wetang’ula said adopting suitable practices from Tianjin could help Kenya make better use of Lamu Port while opening up opportunities for businesses and communities along the Coast.