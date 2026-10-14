Inside British High Commission’s first-ever Open House in Mombasa

Mombasa residents had a chance to explore British High Commission services, discover education and business opportunities, and connect with organisations working with the United Kingdom after the diplomatic mission held its first-ever Open House in the coastal city, bringing information and potential partnerships closer to the public.

The event, held at Tononoka Hall on Tuesday, October 13, brought together students, business owners, community groups, county officials and partner organisations for an exhibition covering visa applications, consular assistance, scholarships, trade, investment and environmental conservation.

The Open House also gave visitors an opportunity to interact with participating organisations, explore and purchase their products, learn about studying in the UK, get information on protecting themselves against cyber threats and discover aspects of coastal culinary arts.

British High Commissioner Matt Baugh said the initiative was part of efforts to extend the Commission’s engagement beyond Nairobi and reach people and businesses in other parts of the country.

“Breaking out of Nairobi and taking the show on the road – bringing the High Commission closer – to people, businesses and communities on the coast,” he said.

Baugh said the relationship between Kenya and the UK extended beyond trade figures and political statements, pointing to the role played by individuals, students, entrepreneurs, innovators and communities in strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Whether you are a business leader, a student, a partner, a community representative or a first-time visitor, there is a place for you in the story of the relationship between this great country and the UK,” Baugh said.

For Mombasa residents, the event offered an opportunity to access information about services and initiatives that may otherwise be difficult to find, while also creating room for interaction with organisations working in different sectors.

Harris Kazungu, a Mombasa resident who identified himself as a director, said the exhibition had brought together groups involved in areas such as mangrove conservation and waste management, opening up opportunities for residents to learn about efforts to address local environmental challenges.

“From our perspective in waste management, we believe this initiative will greatly help Mombasa, particularly in managing plastic waste in Mombasa city,” Kazungu said.

He said the initiative could help improve residents’ understanding of environmental issues and support efforts to tackle plastic pollution in the city.

“I think it is a good thing. There may also be important issues that could have a greater impact, but which we are not yet aware of. It is therefore a good opportunity to learn and gain more knowledge,” he said.

Kazungu also pointed to the opportunity to learn about the protection of marine environments and products made from mangroves, saying the information shared at the exhibition could benefit the wider community.

Another resident, Julius Kenda, welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that similar programmes would continue, citing their potential to benefit people living in Mombasa.

“We are very happy to receive this honour,” Kenda said, adding that he hoped the project would continue to benefit the people of Mombasa.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said the county had gained from its partnership with the UK, pointing to investments in drainage infrastructure and studies supporting the proposed special economic zone.

“Mombasa has been a huge beneficiary of the partnership that Kenya enjoys with the UK,” he said.

Nassir also reflected on the former presence of the British Council in Mombasa, describing it as a place that offered valuable learning opportunities to residents.

“Maybe it's time we also bring back and inculcate the culture of reading to our children,” Nassir said.

Deputy Governor Francis Thoya also recognised the longstanding relationship between Kenya and the UK, citing cooperation in education, trade, agriculture and security.

Thoya said there was room to expand cooperation in these areas, including security and stability as Kenya prepares for its next elections.

“We believe the stability of this country is key to the partnership that we continue to enjoy,” he said.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh alongside Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and other leaders during the British High Commission’s first-ever Open House in Mombasa on October 13,2026. — Nassir

The Open House brought together the diplomatic mission, county leadership, businesses and community organisations, highlighting opportunities for residents to engage with services and partnerships linked to the UK.

Beyond learning about the British High Commission’s work, visitors had an opportunity to identify practical services, explore possible business and education pathways, and engage with organisations whose activities could support households, enterprises and community initiatives across Mombasa.